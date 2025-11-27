This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Sushi, According To Reviews
When you order sushi at an upscale restaurant, you know what to expect: A vibrant, taut piece of fish or vegetable placed on a bed of sticky rice, immaculately wrapped in seaweed, and typically accompanied by a side of dark soy sauce, pickled ginger, and some bright green wasabi. When you bite into it, the resulting mouthfeel is like a burst of flavors in your mouth. But what if you fancy some great sushi minus the formality of dining in at a restaurant? Something that is convenient, tasty, and can be enjoyed at home in your pjs? Can you still get restaurant-worthy satisfaction from a store-bought alternative? As it turns out, at Wegmans, you can.
Mashed ranked 12 grocery store sushi brands from worst to best, based on reviews, and Wegmans came out on top thanks to its affordability, variety, customizability, and overall great taste. Known for its fresh, high quality produce, Wegmans has become one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, and its prepared food section, which boasts lots of different cuisines, played a major part in its ascent. When you dig into Wegmans' sushi rolls, it feels like the high praise was fairly won.
The store offers a wide variety of sushi, from common options like California rolls to those with more high-end ingredients. Everything from your usual sushi rolls to nigiri and even the prestigious uni (aka sea urchin) are on offer. Moreover, Wegmans doesn't skimp on the quality of its ingredients either; its sushi is fresh, free of artificial colors or flavors, and comes with real wasabi. The chain even has a chef who can make any sushi you request — provided the ingredients are available, of course.
Wegmans' sushi has garnered plenty of high praise online
We're not the only ones who think Wegmans sells possibly the best store-bought sushi around. In fact, one shopper on Reddit gushed that "Wegmans is like god tier grocery store sushi at the very least, better than some restaurants around here". Another user eagerly joined in, even claiming, "The quality of fish looks better than some restaurants near me." Wegmans reputation for stocking high-quality sushi comes down to several important factors. Unlike some grocery stores, Wegmans is very particular about how it sources its fish, partnering with producers directly so it is harvested solely for the chain itself. Another reason Wegmans' sushi is unlike any of its store-bought counterparts is that the staff who make it are specifically trained for the task, ensuring that only sushi of the highest quality goes out to the customer.
That being said, Wegmans isn't alone in partnering with experienced chefs to prepare its sushi. Whole Foods partners with fresh sushi purveyor Genji and its 900 plus skilled chefs. However, while Whole Foods' sushi is just as good in taste and quality, it came in second place in our ranking thanks to its considerably higher price point. Wegmans' basic rolls will cost you between $6.50 and $9, while Whole Foods are priced between $11 and $13. Moreover, if you've got guests over and need to feed a few people at once, you can pick up Wegmans' 24-ounce family pack of sushi for $30, giving you even more bang for your buck without compromising on quality or taste.