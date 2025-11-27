This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Sushi, According To Reviews

When you order sushi at an upscale restaurant, you know what to expect: A vibrant, taut piece of fish or vegetable placed on a bed of sticky rice, immaculately wrapped in seaweed, and typically accompanied by a side of dark soy sauce, pickled ginger, and some bright green wasabi. When you bite into it, the resulting mouthfeel is like a burst of flavors in your mouth. But what if you fancy some great sushi minus the formality of dining in at a restaurant? Something that is convenient, tasty, and can be enjoyed at home in your pjs? Can you still get restaurant-worthy satisfaction from a store-bought alternative? As it turns out, at Wegmans, you can.

Mashed ranked 12 grocery store sushi brands from worst to best, based on reviews, and Wegmans came out on top thanks to its affordability, variety, customizability, and overall great taste. Known for its fresh, high quality produce, Wegmans has become one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, and its prepared food section, which boasts lots of different cuisines, played a major part in its ascent. When you dig into Wegmans' sushi rolls, it feels like the high praise was fairly won.

The store offers a wide variety of sushi, from common options like California rolls to those with more high-end ingredients. Everything from your usual sushi rolls to nigiri and even the prestigious uni (aka sea urchin) are on offer. Moreover, Wegmans doesn't skimp on the quality of its ingredients either; its sushi is fresh, free of artificial colors or flavors, and comes with real wasabi. The chain even has a chef who can make any sushi you request — provided the ingredients are available, of course.