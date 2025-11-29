This Las Vegas BBQ Spot Was A Local Secret, But Now It's A Food Network Favorite

When it comes to delicious BBQ, every state has a stand-out restaurant that slings its own version of the dish, including Nevada. Located in Las Vegas, John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill is one of those eateries, and it's actually been a favorite among locals for a while. Narrowing down the absolute best BBQ restaurants in every state is no easy task, but Food Network also names John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill as one of its favorites. If you find yourself in Sin City sometime soon (and hungry for BBQ), it might be worth a try.

John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill appeared on multiple episodes of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," including "BBQ Road Show," "BBQ Legends," "Vegas Greats," and "Takeout: Carnivore Delivery." Before its time in the spotlight, the restaurant was more of a local secret. Why did Food Network choose to highlight it so much? It might be all of the time and effort the eatery puts into its food (its hot links, rib racks, and other meats are cured for 16 hours), which Food Network personality Guy Fieri fell in love with. Then there's the fact that it was named as a historic site by the Las Vegas City Council in 2022 for its contribution to the growth of the city during the 1950s, so it's an institution there. And, if you need more convincing, the restaurant has also been featured by other networks, like PBS.