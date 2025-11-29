This Las Vegas BBQ Spot Was A Local Secret, But Now It's A Food Network Favorite
When it comes to delicious BBQ, every state has a stand-out restaurant that slings its own version of the dish, including Nevada. Located in Las Vegas, John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill is one of those eateries, and it's actually been a favorite among locals for a while. Narrowing down the absolute best BBQ restaurants in every state is no easy task, but Food Network also names John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill as one of its favorites. If you find yourself in Sin City sometime soon (and hungry for BBQ), it might be worth a try.
John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill appeared on multiple episodes of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," including "BBQ Road Show," "BBQ Legends," "Vegas Greats," and "Takeout: Carnivore Delivery." Before its time in the spotlight, the restaurant was more of a local secret. Why did Food Network choose to highlight it so much? It might be all of the time and effort the eatery puts into its food (its hot links, rib racks, and other meats are cured for 16 hours), which Food Network personality Guy Fieri fell in love with. Then there's the fact that it was named as a historic site by the Las Vegas City Council in 2022 for its contribution to the growth of the city during the 1950s, so it's an institution there. And, if you need more convincing, the restaurant has also been featured by other networks, like PBS.
A brief history of John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill, and what you should eat there
John Mull's Meat is a meat market that also has a restaurant known as Road Kill Grill. It started in 1954 as a slaughterhouse and meat market owned by John Mull, a carpenter and rancher with an Amish background. Mull's son-in-law took over the business in the late 1950s, and it's still run by family members today. However, John Mull's Meats no longer has a slaughterhouse and instead sources meat from local hunters and suppliers from across the country.
When it comes to Road Kill Grill, the menu offers what you might expect from a former slaughterhouse and current meat market specializing in BBQ. There are the hot sausage links that Guy Fieri was such a fan of, smoked chicken, ribs, brisket, and beef tri-tip. All the rubs and sauces are made in-house. You can order platters or get the meat piled high on a sandwich. Sides include potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens, macaroni salad, and chili. The restaurant features all-outdoor dining, outdoor grills, and takeout or catering service. Road Kill Grill is doing Las Vegas proud, but if a trip there isn't feasible, consider visiting one of the 13 best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., like Central BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee, or Kerlin BBQ in Austin, Texas.