This Is How Much Kevin McCallister's Grocery Store Run Would Cost Today

The '90s classic "Home Alone" might be on your list of movies to watch when the holiday season rolls around. There's a particular scene in the movie that might now come as a shock, but it wouldn't have caused viewers to bat an eye when the film was first released in 1990. Remember when young Kevin McCallister heads to a grocery store called Schnucks to stock up on pantry staples after being left behind by his family? If you watch the movie in 2025, the total cost of that decent-sized grocery haul is enough to cause your mouth to drop

McCallister, who is 8 years old in the film, was wise and saved a bit of money with a $1 off coupon — but in 2025, it feels impossible to walk out of the grocery store with a bagful of items for under $20. McCallister bought a loaf of Wonder Bread, a frozen TV dinner, a half-gallon of milk, a half-gallon of orange juice, frozen mac and cheese, liquid laundry detergent, plastic wrap, dryer sheets, toilet paper, and a bag of toy soldiers.

The cost of food increases due to factors like inflation, supply chain disruptions, fuel and transportation expenses, and climate and weather changes. Due to inflation, $1 in 1990 is worth $2.48 in 2025. Considering that, you could roughly estimate that McCallister's grocery run would now cost $49.18. Let's go over Kevin's itemized receipt to see how the prices of certain products have changed.