The Best Dollar Tree Hacks For Making Dinners On A Budget
As grocery prices keep rising, it's harder and harder for many households to stick to a weekly budget. So it's no surprise that some people may be turning to more affordable retailers, like Dollar Tree, to get their weekly groceries and other everyday essentials. While some might overlook this dollar store as a viable option, it has plenty of frozen foods, pantry staples, and other snacks and groceries to choose from, making it the ideal option if you're looking to save some cash. Another added bonus? It has plenty of frozen and shelf-stable options, which makes it easy to stock up without worrying about food spoiling or expiring quickly.
If you shop smarter, you don't have to sacrifice delicious and nutritious meals in the name of saving money. Dollar Tree is the perfect solution for budget-friendly meal planning — whether you're cooking for a single person or an entire family — if you know what to look for. Read on to discover our best Dollar Tree hacks for making dinners on a budget.
Supplement meat with non-animal proteins
Animal-based proteins like chicken, fish, and beef may be healthy and tasty, but they can make your grocery costs add up fast. Luckily, Dollar Tree carries plenty of non-animal protein sources that you can swap into your favorite recipes — or mix with your favorite animal protein — to make any meal a little more filling.
This popular dollar store chain offers many different types of beans (both dried and canned) that you can use in dishes like chili, burritos, or enchiladas to add extra protein. You can also use lentils, chickpeas, or tofu as alternative protein sources. You can easily disguise these ingredients in meals like 30-minute sloppy joes, pasta sauce, or even tacos without sacrificing any flavor. Peanut butter is another often-overlooked protein source that is easy to incorporate into meals and snacks.
As an added bonus, many of these ingredients are also super nutritious. Not only do legumes add protein to your meal, but they're also great sources of fiber, potassium, and other vital nutrients; they're the ideal combo of delicious and nutritious.
Spice mixes stretch your dollar further
It can be tempting to pick up individual seasonings at the grocery store or dollar store as you need them. A jar of garlic powder here and some paprika there doesn't seem like a major line-item in your grocery budget. But if you're trying to cut costs, supplementing your spice cabinet is an unnecessary expense you can cut with the help of one product type: spice blends.
Instead of buying individual seasonings, use Dollar Tree's multipurpose spice blends to add flavor to your food without buying up multiple different spices. Taco, Italian, and lemon pepper seasonings all deliver a lot of flavor for a very low price tag. Not only does this help you avoid buying multiple different spices in a single trip, but it also guarantees you're getting the exact right balance of flavors for certain dishes.
Another added bonus is that spice blends help to reduce waste. While it may seem like they're good forever, dried spices do eventually expire (though eating "expired" spices likely won't make you sick, it just means they're less potent). So instead of buying a while jar of a particular spice that you'll only use once or twice before you need to eventually toss it, spice blends help you only buy what you'll actually use and less money gets wasted on forgotten ingredients.
Frozen veggies are your friend
While it might be tempting to fill your grocery cart with fresh produce, you should shop the freezer section first to save some cash. Not only do frozen vegetables have a longer shelf life than fresh, but they are also pre-washed and typically pre-cut, helping minimize prep time, too. Because they're usually processed at peak ripeness, frozen vegetables are the most nutrient-dense, making them even healthier than some fresh produce (and are definitely healthier than canned vegetables, which can lose nutrients during processing.) It's also easy to make frozen vegetables taste amazing.
Dollar Tree has multiple frozen veggie combinations to choose from, like stir fry blend (with broccoli, carrots, snap peas, and bell pepper), mixed peas and carrots, or mixed broccoli and cauliflower. It also sells certain veggies solo, like green beans, corn, and asparagus. All of these options are perfect for adding to dishes like casserole, soup, or even pasta to make them more flavorful and nutritious.
Balance protein, carbs, and fat to stay full
Budget meals don't help save money if they don't keep you full. To stay satiated longer, make sure every meal has a mix of protein, carbs, and fat. Meals that are high in fiber, healthy fat, and protein are not only pivotal to an overall healthy diet, but will keep you full longer (even if you're eating less).
When shopping at Dollar Tree, keep an eye out for inexpensive proteins like beans, lentils, or canned tuna or chicken. Pairing these with carbs like bread or tortillas and healthy fats like peanut butter, butter, milk, yogurt, or even avocado are the building blocks of a satisfying and filling meal. Don't forget to add fibrous foods like vegetables or fruit — Dollar Tree has plenty of frozen or canned options to choose from.
Because protein, carbs, and fat are the three key macronutrients found in foods, it makes it easy to mix and match depending on what you're making. Breakfast can be more carb heavy (like oatmeal with berries) while lunch and dinner can be more protein-forward, like tuna salad with mayo or a burrito bowl. The options are really endless.
Pick up some canned meats
Just because Dollar Tree doesn't have the same variety as a regular grocery store, it doesn't mean you can't snag all of your essentials. Instead of shopping for fresh animal protein like chicken or beef, head to the pantry aisle and stock up on more affordable alternatives like canned tuna, sardines, chicken, Spam, and ham. These shelf-stable proteins are just $1.25 per can and still offer amazing nutritional benefits.
Like other canned items, canned meats are a convenient and affordable alternative. They are still protein-packed like their fresh counterparts, and they also offer iron and vitamin B. In addition to their impressive price and nutritional value, canned meats are also versatile. They can be used in place of fresh in some classic recipes, like hearty beef stew, chili, or tacos — all without breaking the bank. You can also use them in casseroles, soups, pastas, or even omelets to add protein and flavor to your favorite meals.
Spice up prepared foods
Dollar Tree is an amazing source of prepared meals and dishes that help save you both time and money. Options like instant ramen, mac and cheese, or boxed mashed potatoes are fast and delicious ways to get food on the table fast. And while they're good on their own, it's even tastier when you add your own upgrades to instant ramen and other dishes.
To spice things up, look for ways to mix in frozen veggies, add canned proteins, or supplement these pre-made foods with your own seasoning to make the meal taste better and up the nutrient density. First, consider the flavor profile of the pre-made food; something like ramen will lend itself well to Asian-inspired flavors, while jarred spaghetti sauce pairs best with Italian flavors. Once you've narrowed down what additions might work, add your favorite spices, vegetables, proteins, or sauces to doctor it up and transform the affordable, pre-made Dollar Tree dish into a meal to remember.
Use baking staples to make your own bread and sides
Freshly baked bread elevates any meal. Instead of ponying up for a loaf or rolls at your local bakery or grocery store, you can make your own with all supplies that can be found at Dollar Tree. Not only does Dollar Tree have flour, oil, salt, yeast, and the other basics you need for bread-making, it also has plenty of pre-made mixes, like corn muffin, cake, and cookie or brownie mix for those who don't have the time or energy to make it from scratch.
Not only does homemade bread often taste better, but it's also significantly cheaper in the long run. Even beginners can incorporate this cost-savings into their routine, with things like homemade white bread, pita bread, rolls, and even ciabatta fairly easy to make for those just starting out. And the best part? Not only can you use the bread for obvious things like sandwiches or toast, but you can also use it to make other dishes and ingredients like stuffing, bread pudding, croutons, or breadcrumbs, so the cost savings continue to add up.
Make mix-and-match bowls
When you're trying to save money on groceries, meal prepping will become your best friend. And easy, mix-and-match ingredients are the perfect way to stay on budget without getting bored of eating the same thing over and over again.
Start by picking a starchy base like rice, pasta, or mashed potatoes. Add a protein, beans, eggs, or canned meat and a canned or frozen veggie. These three ingredients will serve as the base of your bowl, and Dollar Tree has plenty of options to choose from. Combos like rice, beans, and fajitas vegetables or noodles, tuna, and peas and carrots are versatile bases that pair well with many different flavor profiles.
Once you've selected the base of your bowl, you can use different sauces, toppings, and condiments throughout the week to cut down on cooking time and change up your flavors. Thai-inspired ingredients like peanut sauce and herbs can make a bowl taste totally different than Mexican-inspired flavors like cumin and chili. Experiment with different toppings to find your favorite — or change it up week after week for the ultimate variety.