The One Flour Tip For Achieving Bakery-Grade Results At Home

Everyone has their baking secrets, like Courtney Cox's flour combo for amazing cookies or Prue Leith's strategy for a perfect cake. There's one trick for making bakery-level goods that doesn't involve buying anything new or even changing the recipe you normally use. All you need to do is toast the flour before adding it to the dough of whatever you're making.

If that sounds like an insignificant change, just think of when you toast a slice of bread. As you may know, the Maillard reaction takes place. During that process, the slice releases a delicious aroma and develops a richer, nuttier flavor as heat interacts with protein and sugar. The color of the bread also becomes a prettier golden shade. Similarly, when flour is exposed to heat, its flavor shifts from bland and neutral to subtly nutty.

Improved flavor is a clear benefit, but the texture gets upgraded too. When you toast flour, the proteins responsible for forming gluten start to break down, which leads to a softer texture. This creates a more delicate texture in cookies such as shortbread and other baked goods. Because it affects the gluten, you wouldn't want to substitute all of the flour with toasted flour for a bread loaf, but incorporating a small percentage would be enough to get the enhanced flavor.