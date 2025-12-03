The State That Leads The US In Coffee Consumption
Whether it's black and bitter or loaded up with vanilla and milk, Americans love coffee. According to the National Coffee Association, 66% of Americans drink coffee every day. When it comes to the state that drinks the most, a fair guess might be Washington, the birthplace of Starbucks, and where the climate lends perfectly to drinking a lot of hot, caffeinated beverages. However, it's actually the mitten-shaped state of Michigan that's leading the United States in coffee consumption. The Great Lakes State is filled with micro-roasters, specialty cafes, and is the home of national chain Biggby Coffee, so it's no surprise that residents drink as much as they do.
Even with the rise of coffee prices in 2025, Michiganders drink an average of 2.52 cups per day (according to research from Balance Coffee). Delaware and West Virginia fall just short of this, averaging 2.44 and 2.34 cups drank per day, respectively. To give you a little more context, amongst coffee drinkers, three cups per day is the national average.
Why does Michigan drink the most coffee? Having access to excellent roasters and cafes is certainly part of the equation. The long and cold winters might also have something to do with it — the season can start at the end of October and stretch into April, with lows hovering around 19 degrees Fahrenheit in January. Naturally, hot drinks become very appealing in below-freezing weather; in fact, Trading Sim reported that people buy more coffee in the winter.
Coffee culture in Michigan
While large metropolitan cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and New York City are recognized for their coffee, Michigan has its own important coffee hubs. Dearborn was named the "Coffee Capital of Michigan" by the city's mayor. And, as the city with the largest concentration of Arab-Americans in the country, many of its coffee shops bring a late-night coffee culture. In 2017, the first Yemeni coffee shop in the United States, Qahwah House, opened in Dearborn (Yemen is considered to be the birthplace of coffee cultivation).
In Mashed's roundup of the best local coffee shops in every state, Hyperion Coffee was the top choice in Michigan. With two locations in the college towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Hyperion is a roaster that focuses on single-origin coffees. Ann Arbor, in particular, stands out in the state as a coffee hub, with favorite cafes and roasters like Zingerman's, RoosRoast, Argus Farm Stop, and Vertex Coffee Roasters. Mix 95.7, a radio station in West Michigan, also nominated Kalamazoo as a great city for coffee lovers. When Detroit Free Press published "28 great places to get coffee in Michigan," two Kalamazoo spots, Black Owl Cafe and Water Street Coffee Joint, made the list.
Aside from independent coffee shops and roasters, the state hosts plenty of favorite chains. As mentioned previously, Biggby Coffee, which ranked number two on USA Today's 10 Best Coffee Chains in the nation, began in Lansing, Michigan. The Mitten is also one of the states where Canadian-favorite Tim Hortons operates, with 206 locations. It shouldn't come as a surprise, but Starbucks is still the most populous chain in this coffee-loving state.