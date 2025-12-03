The State That Leads The US In Coffee Consumption

Whether it's black and bitter or loaded up with vanilla and milk, Americans love coffee. According to the National Coffee Association, 66% of Americans drink coffee every day. When it comes to the state that drinks the most, a fair guess might be Washington, the birthplace of Starbucks, and where the climate lends perfectly to drinking a lot of hot, caffeinated beverages. However, it's actually the mitten-shaped state of Michigan that's leading the United States in coffee consumption. The Great Lakes State is filled with micro-roasters, specialty cafes, and is the home of national chain Biggby Coffee, so it's no surprise that residents drink as much as they do.

Even with the rise of coffee prices in 2025, Michiganders drink an average of 2.52 cups per day (according to research from Balance Coffee). Delaware and West Virginia fall just short of this, averaging 2.44 and 2.34 cups drank per day, respectively. To give you a little more context, amongst coffee drinkers, three cups per day is the national average.

Why does Michigan drink the most coffee? Having access to excellent roasters and cafes is certainly part of the equation. The long and cold winters might also have something to do with it — the season can start at the end of October and stretch into April, with lows hovering around 19 degrees Fahrenheit in January. Naturally, hot drinks become very appealing in below-freezing weather; in fact, Trading Sim reported that people buy more coffee in the winter.