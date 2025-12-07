Why This Once-Popular Holiday Cookie Tin At Costco Is Losing Fans

Artificial intelligence is involved in everything now — from producing music to automatically flipping burgers in fast food kitchens. Now, AI has allegedly popped up in a place you may have never expected to see it: on the Christmastime tin of Danish Butter Cookies. Yep, those timeless tins that are often reused for storing photos or sewing supplies once the cookies have been eaten are apparently the latest victims of AI-generated imaging.

On the r/Costco Reddit thread, u/PopeBruhLXIX posted a series of photos of the cookie tins with the title, "Why are the Danish Cookies AI?" The tins in question come from a brand called Kelsen, which produces a variety of Danish cookies. During the holiday season, its famous butter cookies are packed in tins with a festive design. In the photos posted to Reddit, two different Kelsen cookie tins feature exactly that: log cabins in a snowy forest and children ice skating over a frozen river with windmills in the background. It seems normal enough, but as with a lot of AI-generated art, the features and details are distorted when you look closer.

For starters, one of the children playing in the snow is missing an arm, and another has short, pointed arms and no hands. The other two children have disproportionately short arms that don't match their bodies. The tin with the windmill illustration depicts a notably incorrect structural design. Random, disjointed pipes are coming off the fan blades, while in the background, far-off windmills have distorted shapes, similar to what you might see in a surrealist painting.