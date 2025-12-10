The Biggest Green Bean Recalls To Sweep The US

Safety recalls have affected countless foods throughout history, from fast food burgers to romaine lettuce to granola bars. Green beans, a canned pantry staple and star of the Thanksgiving casserole, have made the headlines a few times in recent history due to recalls concerning bacterial contamination and even foreign objects in cans. This veggie is popular fresh, canned, and frozen, meaning it's widely distributed across the country. So when a recall hits, the potential impact is large.

Contamination can happen during any stage of the supply chain — at the farm, in processing plants, during freezing, or on canning assembly lines. There is also a span of potential reasons why a food is recalled. Recalls may be issued for foreign‑object contamination, allergy concerns, or the risk of dangerous foodborne illnesses, like botulism.

Green beans have been the center of some of the biggest canned vegetable recalls throughout history, including one that took place in 2025. Below are some of the most notable green bean recalls and what caused them.