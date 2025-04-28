The Biggest Canned Vegetable Recalls In US History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned vegetables are a convenient way to boost the nutritional content of a meal. Whether you're making pasta, a casserole, or chili, you can usually stir in some canned beans or peas with minimal effort. After all, the vegetables have usually been cooked and treated before they were canned.

But sometimes, things go wrong. In the past, people have opened their canned vegetables to discover foreign objects inside (including shards of glass), and other times, the seal has been broken or the cans have been swollen (likely due to the presence of harmful bacteria).

But don't panic about using your favorite canned vegetables, because usually, if a problem is discovered, products are recalled from the market very quickly. Often, they are pulled off the shelves before anyone can get sick or injured. If you want to learn more about the potential risks with canned vegetables, find some of the biggest recalls in history below. Spoiler alert: most of the recalls are to do with deadly bacteria.

