The Dollar Tree Hack For Making Your Own Dish Drying Rack

Dollar Tree is a great place to pick up all sorts of items without making a big impact on your wallet. When compared to other stores, Dollar Tree aims at providing customers with a shopping experience that's more like a treasure hunt — attracting shoppers with low prices to pick up things that might not exactly be on the top of their shopping list but could be useful around the house. And the best part is you can always go the DIY route and create something new with many of the Dollar Tree gems that you find. For example, you can follow TikToker dollar_diva's lead by making a simple dish drying rack by combining a few items from Dollar Tree.

Simply pick up a couple of white wire cabinet shelves which cost $1.50 a piece, a plastic file holder, and a pack of 30 zip ties. Once you have all the items, just invert the file holder and attach it to the wire shelf with the zip ties. Make sure you use enough zip ties to attach the file holder securely and make sure your DIY drying rack is stable. Cut off any loose zip tie ends, and then stack your plates, pans, lids, and cutting boards neatly in the file organizer. Moreover, the wire shelves are over seven inches tall, so you'll also have space under them for cups, glasses, or bowls. Essentially, you get a two-tier drying rack for only a few dollars.