The Dollar Tree Hack For Making Your Own Dish Drying Rack
Dollar Tree is a great place to pick up all sorts of items without making a big impact on your wallet. When compared to other stores, Dollar Tree aims at providing customers with a shopping experience that's more like a treasure hunt — attracting shoppers with low prices to pick up things that might not exactly be on the top of their shopping list but could be useful around the house. And the best part is you can always go the DIY route and create something new with many of the Dollar Tree gems that you find. For example, you can follow TikToker dollar_diva's lead by making a simple dish drying rack by combining a few items from Dollar Tree.
Simply pick up a couple of white wire cabinet shelves which cost $1.50 a piece, a plastic file holder, and a pack of 30 zip ties. Once you have all the items, just invert the file holder and attach it to the wire shelf with the zip ties. Make sure you use enough zip ties to attach the file holder securely and make sure your DIY drying rack is stable. Cut off any loose zip tie ends, and then stack your plates, pans, lids, and cutting boards neatly in the file organizer. Moreover, the wire shelves are over seven inches tall, so you'll also have space under them for cups, glasses, or bowls. Essentially, you get a two-tier drying rack for only a few dollars.
Elevate this Dollar Tree hack even further
Your DIY dish drying rack doesn't have to end there. You can also create a place for your silverware. Instead of the file organizer, add two Dollar Tree wire baskets, which cost $1.50 each. Secure them to the cabinet shelves with zip ties, and just like that, you'll have a nice little basket to hold all your cutlery, ladles, spatulas, and other small utensils. You can create as big or small a dish drying rack as your space can accommodate by combining several shelves with a variety of file organizers and baskets. And you can easily cut off the zip ties and rearrange the elements if you ever need to reconfigure your dish rack.
One of the best parts about experimenting with Dollar Tree products is that they aren't very expensive, so you have the freedom to get creative and upgrade the hack even further. For instance, you can buy a dish drying mat from the store for $1.50 and place that below your DIY rack. The mat will collect water dripping from the plates, cups, and silverware. Or you can even just lay out a kitchen towel or some paper towels underneath.