The Biggest Canned Food Recalls Of 2025

Canned foods are an irreplaceable fixture in the pantries of home cooks. They're affordable, convenient, and shelf stable, all major benefits for this versatile class of food. Although they might last for months or even years at room temperature, they're not immune from one common hazard in the food industry: recalls. Throughout 2025, many well-known canned goods were recalled, including notable products from Tri-Union Seafoods, Del Monte Foods, and Hormel's Dinty Moore.

Before we examine these recalls in detail, it's vital to remember exactly what a recall is and what it means for consumers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees the nation's recalls, which can be either initiated voluntarily by the food manufacturer or mandated by regulators for a variety of reasons related to public health. Furthermore, recalls are split into three groups: Class I, II, and III. Class III recalls are the least serious and are applied to products that violate regulations but aren't likely to hurt or sicken anyone. Class II designates issues that could cause significant injury or temporary illness. Class I recalls are reserved for situations where severe injury or even death could result from consumption.