The Biggest Canned Food Recalls Of 2025
Canned foods are an irreplaceable fixture in the pantries of home cooks. They're affordable, convenient, and shelf stable, all major benefits for this versatile class of food. Although they might last for months or even years at room temperature, they're not immune from one common hazard in the food industry: recalls. Throughout 2025, many well-known canned goods were recalled, including notable products from Tri-Union Seafoods, Del Monte Foods, and Hormel's Dinty Moore.
Before we examine these recalls in detail, it's vital to remember exactly what a recall is and what it means for consumers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees the nation's recalls, which can be either initiated voluntarily by the food manufacturer or mandated by regulators for a variety of reasons related to public health. Furthermore, recalls are split into three groups: Class I, II, and III. Class III recalls are the least serious and are applied to products that violate regulations but aren't likely to hurt or sicken anyone. Class II designates issues that could cause significant injury or temporary illness. Class I recalls are reserved for situations where severe injury or even death could result from consumption.
Tri-Union Seafoods canned tuna recall
The first major canned food recall of 2025 came early in the year. In February, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tri-Union Seafoods was voluntarily recalling a significant but unspecified amount of canned tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's brand names in more than two dozen states. The issue centered on the products' pull tabs, which suffered from a manufacturing defect the company said could cause the product to unseal over time. This could result in leakage or even food poisoning from compromised cans, warranting a Class II recall.
The recall announcement warned customers to toss out or return the tuna for a refund, even if it didn't have any noticeable leakage or signs of spoilage. Luckily, there were no reports of illnesses associated with the recall. That's very good news, as the FDA announcement specifically warned of the risk of botulism, a serious illness caused by toxins linked to the Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which can be deadly in certain individuals.
Del Monte Foods, Inc./Good & Gather canned green beans
As another early 2025 recall proves, canned vegetables are just as vulnerable to potential recalls as fish. This one affected 14.5-ounce cans of Good & Gather Cut Green Beans produced by Del Monte and sold by Target in 21 states. The company elected to take back nearly 198,000 cans in mid-February due to concerns over an unspecified "foreign object" that might contaminate them.
The recall was still ongoing over a month later on March 13, when the FDA officially declared a Class II recall, which "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" (via ABC News). Buyers were advised to dispose of the cans and contact Target for a refund. The recall was finally terminated in early June 2025, without any known injuries or illnesses. Fortunately, many other top brands of canned green beans remained available throughout the incident, ensuring this staple stayed in ample supply.
Dinty Moore (from Hormel Foods Corporation) canned beef stew
Unwelcome contaminants also forced another of 2025's largest canned food recalls. Hormel Food Corporation recalled more than a quarter of a million pounds of Dinty Moore beef stew in 20-ounce cans because wood may have somehow ended up inside. This recall was particularly notable because it affected products sold in all 50 states, substantially more than many others in 2025. It was only discovered after federal regulators received multiple reports of wood pieces. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
This isn't the first time this same product has faced a recall for a similar issue. Hormel announced a smaller recall of about 450 pounds of beef stew in 2016 after "extraneous materials" were found during a routine inspection. Altogether, it's enough to make many consider whipping up their own hearty beef stew recipe, an easy way to know precisely what's in your meal.
Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans — Vietti Food Group
The final canned food recall of note wasn't a significant concern for most buyers, but could have been serious for a small number. Vietti Food Group recalled 4,515 cases of its 15-ounce Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans due to the presence of soy, an undeclared allergen. The product made it to shelves in nearly two-dozen states, spanning most regions of the country. Luckily, no reports of serious health incidents were reported. As with other recalls, those who bought the beans were able to return them to the store for a full refund.
Although it might seem like a courtesy from the company to identify common allergens, the reality is that it's actually the law. For over 20 years, federal law has required a specific list of ingredients to be separately listed for allergy awareness. These include milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. In 2022, the Biden administration approved a major change to food labels by adding sesame to the list of must-declare allergens.
To be sure, modern food production means that recalls, especially for canned food, are relatively rare. However, it's always worth keeping an eye on the list of recalled products to ensure that can of protein or veggies sitting in your pantry is still safe for eating.