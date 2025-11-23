11 Canned Green Beans Ranked From Worst To Best

Green beans are essential to plenty of meals, whether you're making everyday recipes or prepping for holiday celebrations. A traditional green bean casserole, for example, is a common holiday dish, but canned green beans can also be seasoned and served on their own. Because they're not particularly exciting, choosing a canned green bean brand is often an afterthought, especially when your brain is occupied with the mains (like sourcing the best Thanksgiving turkey). Nevertheless, some are certainly better than others.

In order to find out just how the most widely available canned green beans stack up against one another, I picked up canned green beans from my local Smith's (which is owned by Kroger), Albertsons, Walmart, Sprouts, and Whole Foods stores. I ended up with 11 products in total, all of which I tasted in one sitting. Based on my findings, the following is a ranking of the canned green beans I purchased from those five grocery stores, in order from worst to best. For more about my ranking criteria, refer to the end of this piece.