The Frozen Appetizer Anthony Bourdain Said Everyone Should Have Stocked

Over several decades of globe-trotting, Anthony Bourdain sampled a wide range of delectables, from some of the best street foods in the U.S. to Michelin-starred masterpieces. He provided a glimpse into what he actually eats at home in the 2016 publication "Appetites: A Cookbook." This cookbook compiled many of his personal favorite dishes he enjoyed serving to family and friends, along with his best hosting tips for bringing a room of loved ones together.

As any good host might know, and Bourdain reaffirms, a good appetizer makes a great impression on guests. And while you may think Bourdain won over hearts with small fussy bites like prosciutto-wrapped melon or lamb lollipops, the revered chef suggested a much more down-to-earth option found in the frozen aisles of the grocery store.

In his "Appetites" book, the late chef wrote, "No matter what you serve, no matter how beautifully presented, strikingly garnished, exotic in flavor, or expensive ... what everybody wants, what they will be all over like a swarm, every time, is commercially-made, freezer case-sourced pigs in f****ing blankets. It doesn't matter who your guests are. They will eat them, and they will love them." Bourdain knew that delivering the perfect appetizer wasn't about complexity but serving up a comforting snack and a sense of nostalgia.