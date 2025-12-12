The Frozen Appetizer Anthony Bourdain Said Everyone Should Have Stocked
Over several decades of globe-trotting, Anthony Bourdain sampled a wide range of delectables, from some of the best street foods in the U.S. to Michelin-starred masterpieces. He provided a glimpse into what he actually eats at home in the 2016 publication "Appetites: A Cookbook." This cookbook compiled many of his personal favorite dishes he enjoyed serving to family and friends, along with his best hosting tips for bringing a room of loved ones together.
As any good host might know, and Bourdain reaffirms, a good appetizer makes a great impression on guests. And while you may think Bourdain won over hearts with small fussy bites like prosciutto-wrapped melon or lamb lollipops, the revered chef suggested a much more down-to-earth option found in the frozen aisles of the grocery store.
In his "Appetites" book, the late chef wrote, "No matter what you serve, no matter how beautifully presented, strikingly garnished, exotic in flavor, or expensive ... what everybody wants, what they will be all over like a swarm, every time, is commercially-made, freezer case-sourced pigs in f****ing blankets. It doesn't matter who your guests are. They will eat them, and they will love them." Bourdain knew that delivering the perfect appetizer wasn't about complexity but serving up a comforting snack and a sense of nostalgia.
Getting the best frozen pigs in a blanket
Savory sausage wrapped in pillowy dough will likely be a hit no matter what brand you grab from the store, but here are a few well-known options to consider for your next dinner party, based on our very own ranking of frozen pigs in a blanket. We named Taste of Inspirations as our top choice due to their flaky exterior seasoned with crumbles of Parmesan and a blend of herbs. Its also one of the most affordable options, which is beneficial if you're buying for a crowd.
If you prefer to make pigs in a blanket from scratch, it's easy enough to do so. Simply grab a package of little smokies and crescent rolls, and wrap each morsel of protein in a small piece of the dough. You can also use full-sized hot dogs that are cut down to one or two-inch portions in a pinch.
You can give your pigs in a blanket a new twist if you want to elevate them or accommodate dietary restrictions. For low-carb guests, try wrapping your sausages in bacon instead of bread, which is the classic U.K. preparation of the popular snack. For vegetarian guests, you can use a plant-based meat substitute. Pigs in a blanket are great on their own, but they reach a new level of excellence when paired with the perfect sauce. Ketchup and mustard are common choices, but feel free to elevate your spread with a few unique options, like barbecue sauce, melted cheese, or sriracha mayo.