These Are Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Sugar Cookies
Walk into any grocery store and you'll find a variety of sugar cookies, likely including some from the in-house bakery. However, not all are created the same, which is why we sought to rank the best grocery store sugar cookies for your consideration. Which treats came out on top? It's all about Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies for us.
Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies took the top spot in our ranking for more than one reason. For starters, you get a whopping 24 cookies compared to smaller quantities from other retailers, although everything is always bigger at Costco. Then, there's the smattering of sprinkles atop each cookie, which may come in festive colors during the holidays like the ones our reviewer purchased. Despite the cookies being rather sweet, even without icing, their texture makes them stand out as the best.
Taste is always subjective, but Instagram influencers also like these sugar cookies for their softness and cake batter-like flavor. The cookies were also praised in other published reviews. So, it's certainly worth picking up a package the next time you go on a Costco shopping haul, especially if you prefer cookies that are more like cake.
Pricing and more information you should know about Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies
Flour, sugar, butter, and eggs are the main ingredients in Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies, like you might expect. You can find them in the bakery section of Costco or order them online for same-day delivery.
Although prices are subject to change, the 24-pack of cookies cost $10.20 on Costco's website, which is a good deal considering how expensive freshly-baked cookies can be these days. Keep in mind pricing might be different in the store and vary by location.
For those who don't have a Costco membership, the second-best option in our ranking is Sprouts Baked Fresh Daily Sugar Cookies, which are more like a cookie than cake and don't have sprinkles. If all else fails, head to your kitchen and whip up our easy cut out sugar cookies that you can cut into various shapes and decorate with icing or sprinkles for a celebration or holiday. And if cake is more of your thing, here's our ranking of the best and worst cakes at Costco.