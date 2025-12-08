These Are Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Sugar Cookies

Walk into any grocery store and you'll find a variety of sugar cookies, likely including some from the in-house bakery. However, not all are created the same, which is why we sought to rank the best grocery store sugar cookies for your consideration. Which treats came out on top? It's all about Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies for us.

Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies took the top spot in our ranking for more than one reason. For starters, you get a whopping 24 cookies compared to smaller quantities from other retailers, although everything is always bigger at Costco. Then, there's the smattering of sprinkles atop each cookie, which may come in festive colors during the holidays like the ones our reviewer purchased. Despite the cookies being rather sweet, even without icing, their texture makes them stand out as the best.

Taste is always subjective, but Instagram influencers also like these sugar cookies for their softness and cake batter-like flavor. The cookies were also praised in other published reviews. So, it's certainly worth picking up a package the next time you go on a Costco shopping haul, especially if you prefer cookies that are more like cake.