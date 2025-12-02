Grocery Store Sugar Cookies Ranked Best To Worst

Benton's is a house brand at Aldi stores, responsible for at least a couple of Aldi brand products that are better than their original counterparts. Based on a quick Google search, Aldi produces frosted sugar cookies, but my local store had none in stock. Instead, I found hard sugar cookies packaged in a musical tin under the Benton's brand.

First of all, if this were a ranking of musical packaging, there's no way my Benton's Sugar Cookies would land anywhere other than at the very bottom. Four songs were available, and I opted for "Frosty the Snowman." So off were both the tempo and pitch coming from my tin's music box, the song sounded like music that might play in a trailer for a movie about a snowman slasher. Do not, under any circumstances, purchase a Benton's Sugar Cookies in Music Tin for its musical component.

The flavor of each Benton's sugar cookies was basically identical to a plain animal cracker. The only substantial distinction was the presence of slightly crunchy sugar crystals on their outsides. After trying them, I'm not entirely sure the "sugar cookie" label was accurate — since the cookies were in Christmas-themed packaging, Aldi may have simply decided sugar cookies sounded more holiday-appropriate than quasi-animal crackers. There's no reason to seek out a musical tin of Benton's sugar cookies, but at the same time, they're small and snackable like animal crackers, as unexciting as they may be.