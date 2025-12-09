This Is Hands Down The Best Fast Food Apple Pie

While joints like McDonald's and KFC might be known for their burgers, crispy chicken, and fries, these fast food chains' dessert menus also have a lot to offer. Whether it's creamy ice cream sundaes or warm apple pies, both establishments surely know how to end a meal. If you happen to take your sweet treats seriously and want to have the best fast food apple pie, we've got you covered. We tried and ranked five fast food apple pies and found that KFC takes the cake (or pie, shall we say).

KFC's apple pies look a little different from their fast food counterparts, and this is reflected in their name. The tiny, bite-sized rectangular treats are known as apple pie poppers, and you can get your hands on a box of four for $2.49 or a box of 10 for $5.49. We liked KFC's apple pie poppers the most because they essentially combined the best elements of all the other fast food pies we tried and packed them into little blankets of warm pastry.

These pie poppers have just the right amount of sweetness from the sugar topping, which is perfectly balanced with a generous filling made of syrupy bits of actual apples — a pleasant surprise compared to the disappointing filling some of the other pies had. That gooey apple filling is enveloped inside a crust that's very light and flaky, making these little apple pies the best fast food version out there.