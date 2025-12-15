The Popular Condiment That Might Be Ruining Your Mexican Food

Spices are a crucial part of Mexican food, but tongue-tingling heat isn't all the cuisine is about. If you enjoy spicy food, there's a lot to love in the deep-heat flavors of a slow-cooked birria or dish slathered in mole sauce. The spice in most Mexican dishes comes from a calculated mix of various chilis to give the food a complex spiciness that can range from sweet and fruity to smoky and earthy. Trying to replicate or elevate these complex spice notes using commercial bottled hot sauce isn't a good idea. In fact, one of the major mistakes you can make at a Mexican restaurant, according to chefs, is to douse your meal in hot sauce. Even if you see a bottle sitting on the restaurant table, it may be best to avoid or go light on the hot sauce since its strong salt and vinegar notes tend to overwhelm the food's layered flavors.

In addition to dozens of chili varieties (some estimates put it at least 60 different kinds), many traditional Mexican dishes use a wide variety of flavoring herbs — everything from cinnamon and cilantro to nutmeg, sesame, mint, and marjoram. Hot sauces, like most commercial condiments, are more generic in flavor to make them versatile. While the combination of chili, salt, garlic, and vinegar, which often forms the base of most hot sauces, tastes good, it also invariably overpowers the complexity of the dish. Even a much-loved Mexican hot sauce like Valentina will only work well with a few dishes, and there really isn't a one-hot-sauce-to-rule-them-all when it comes to dolloping on your favorite Mexican eats.