Forget The Steak — Customers Rave About The Pork Chops At This Steakhouse Chain

Typically when you head out to a steakhouse, you've got beef on the mind: strips, sirloins, beautifully marbled ribeyes. After all, such restaurants specialize in these kinds of cuts. But a number of steakhouse chains also make a great pork chop. If there's one spot in which you'd want to turn your attention to that dish, it's Perry's Steakhouse and Grille. In fact, some say that at Perry's, the pork chop is really the star of the show.

What was once a modest, no-frills butcher shop in Houston, Texas, has evolved to become a mini meat-lover's empire, with locations scattered across the Southern and Mid-Western United States. And while Perry's lineup of steak offerings is no doubt popular with its customers, the eatery's famous pork chop has quite the fan club of its own. "That pork chop is a true labor of cured, roasted, slow-smoked, and caramelized love," raved one of the Reddit users who have sung its praises on the online forum. "And all that love shows, it's a brilliant hunk of meat."

Indeed, this is no thin, dried-out sliver of pork you'd find at your local diner. At Perry's, the "famous chop" (as it's actually referred to on the menu) is a three-rib masterpiece, measuring seven fingers high (a nod to how the butchers used to do it back in the day) and "so tender you could cut it [with] a spoon," as another Redditor put it.