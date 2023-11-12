Steakhouse Chains With The Best Pork Chops, According To Customers
While steakhouse chains are normally known for their premium cuts of beef, they typically provide a dining experience that goes beyond serving steaks. This is because most such establishments understand the importance of catering to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences. Pork chops are just one example of the many steakhouse menu options for diners with a hankering for something other than beef.
Whether it's a thick double bone-in cut or a center loin chop, when done just right, pork is both succulent and flavorful. To ensure optimal tenderness, steakhouses usually start with high-quality pork chops and season them generously with herbs and spices. They then sear the chops in an ultra-hot skillet or grill them, resulting in a delectable outer crust that locks in the juices, leaving you with a caramelized exterior and a moist, flavorful interior. Many steakhouses pair their pork chops with sauces and your choice of side dishes, such as steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes. Both additions can go a long way to creating a satisfying and well-rounded meal that highlights both the flavor and texture of the cut.
Next time you're at a steakhouse, why not take the path less traveled and skip the beef? To help you along your culinary journey, here's our list of steakhouse chains with the best pork chops, according to customers.
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille: Perry's Famous Pork Chop
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is best known for its pork — and for a great reason. Perry's seven-finger-high (an old measuring method used by butchers) pork chop has captured the imagination and taste buds of foodies and meat lovers alike. The pork is cooked using a time-tested recipe that has delighted chop enthusiasts for over four decades. The lengthy preparation method entails the application of a secret seasoning, curing, roasting, slow smoking, and caramelizing. The cut is then finished in the oven and topped with Perry's special herb-garlic butter.
Unlike most other steakhouses, where meat is cooked and served pre-cut, Perry's carves its pork tableside, adding a touch of theatrics to the dinner service. This is when the pork is divided into three separate parts: the eyelash, the loin, and the ribs. The gluten-free dish is served with whipped potatoes and applesauce. Indeed, the chop has gained such popularity that it's now available for online purchase, fully cooked and frozen, and shipped with a container of the chain's steak butter.
Perry's Famous Pork Chop has received glowing reviews from patrons. One patron calls it the "best pork chop on the planet," elaborating, "While their steaks are terrific, the pork chop is easily the best you'll ever have — anywhere! The dinner cut stands four ribs high and is easily enough to be shared by two. If you like pork chops, you owe it to yourself to have this beauty!"
Texas Roadhouse: Grilled Pork Chops
Listed as a "Country Dinner" option on a menu replete with different cuts of beef, Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Pork Chops arrive at the table perfectly seasoned and accompanied by a delectable peppercorn sauce. These hand-cut, boneless chops are not just exceptionally tender but also generously portioned, making the dish ideal for sharing between two diners, unless, of course, both have hearty appetites.
Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Pork Chops have won the hearts of countless patrons. Despite some reservations about the chain's overall menu, one reviewer calls the chops the "hidden secret at the Roadhouse," adding, "They are grilled, thick chops, cooked just right and served with a great mustard sauce. The ribs have become subpar, and the remainder of the menu is hit or miss, but I have to give them props for those chops!" MountainMama1 agrees, giving the dish an impressive rating of 10 out of 10. "I always order the grilled pork chops. They are super yummy, so moist and tender, and full of flavor [...] They are what I like to call calorie-worthy," she says.
III Forks: Prime Double-Cut Pork Chop
Despite its name, III Forks' Prime Double-Cut Pork Chop hasn't been cut twice. Instead, the term "double-cut" refers to the unique way in which this pork chop is prepared. More specifically, double-cut pork chops are taken from the ribs of a hog and feature two bones. They also tend to be twice as thick as regular pork chops. III Forks' generous pork chop portion is served on a bed of serrano peach BBQ sauce, which offers a harmonious blend of sweet and spicy flavors. As a finishing touch, a drizzle of balsamic glaze adds an element of sophistication and richness to the dish.
Even though it's served without any accompanying side dishes, customers seem impressed with III Forks' pork chop. One Reataurantji reviewer who indulged in the chain's pork chop declares: "[I] will come back for sure. Pretty good food." Another diner calls the cut "the best bone-in pork chop I have ever had," adding that the side dishes they ordered with their meal were "bountiful." For those wishing to round out your main course with a side dish, III Forks offers plenty of options including Off-the-Cob Cream Corn, Sautéed Mushrooms, Fried Brussels Sprouts, and Six Cheese Potatoes.
Mastro's Restaurants: Double Cut Pork Chop
Mastro's Restaurant poses a very pertinent question, "Why order a single pork chop when you could order a double pork chop?" This simple yet compelling inquiry highlights the essence of the steakhouse chain's philosophy of making the most of life's little luxuries. One such indulgent pleasure is Mastro's Double Cut Pork Chop. Although at $42, the 16-ounce cut isn't the most budget-friendly pork chop option out there.
Despite its somewhat steep price tag, the succulent and expertly cooked bone-in chop has created waves among steak lovers. One Yelp reviewer gives the dish a 10 out of 10, commenting, "I had the double cut pork chops well done. So juicy and well seasoned. Paired with the [sautéed] mushrooms, it was so good." Another satisfied patron mirrors this sentiment: "The [...] Double Cut Pork Chop 16oz is such an underrated menu item! We're big steak people and love a good Mastro's steak, but the pork chop is like a hidden gem."
Morton's The Steakhouse: Prime Pork Chop
While at $41 a pop, Morton's pork chop is relatively pricey; at 16 ounces, the cut is also generously portioned. This hefty, double-bone-in Prime Pork Chop is packed with savory goodness and served with a delightful chutney. For those with a huge appetite, the chain also offers plenty of side dishes to accompany the hearty cut. Some of these include Matchstick Parmesan & Truffle Fries, Sautéed Spinach & Button Mushrooms, Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes, and Thick Cut Onion Rings.
Morton's Prime Pork Chop has received resounding approval from reviewers who commend its flavor and texture. One pleased foodie says: "The magician behind the meats is awesome. I had the best pork chop I have ever had at a restaurant. Tender, tasty, and cooked perfectly. I chewed on my leftovers the next morning for breakfast, and it [was] just as tender and tasty as I remembered from the night before, yum." A like-minded reviewer shares this sentiment, saying, "Morton's has some of the best steaks anywhere but this time I tried a Cajun seasoned pork chop. It was amazing. If you are looking for cheap food, go elsewhere, but for a fantastic experience, this is the place."
LongHorn Steakhouse: Cowboy Pork Chops
LongHorn Steakhouse's Cowboy Pork Chops are center-cut, which means they come with loin meat and rib bone. The cut also includes a third type of meat — a rich, dark tenderloin that's located on the other side of the bone. Priced at an incredibly affordable $18.49, LongHorn Steakhouse's Cowboy Pork Chops offer outstanding value, especially since the dish consists of not just one or two, but three juicy and tender golden-brown seared pork chops.
As it turns out, recreating LongHorn Steakhouse's pork chops in your own kitchen isn't all that challenging. According to Recipes.net, all that's required is 15 minutes for preparation and 25 minutes for cooking. Of course, you'll also need the following ingredients: bone-in pork chops, paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, vegetable oil, black pepper, and salt.
Customers appear to be quite pleased with the LongHorn Steakhouse pork chops, with several reviewers expressing their love for the dish. One contented diner even mentions that they had their LongHorn chops fire-grilled. Although it's unclear whether this is a standard preparation method that can be requested, it never hurts to inquire. Just keep this between us!
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse: Double Bone-In Pork Chop
While the Picanha, or the Prime Part of the Top Sirloin, is the star of the show at the Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, the chain's pork chop is a strong contender for the spotlight. What sets the Bisteca de Porco, or the Double Bone-In Pork Chop, apart from other similar offerings isn't just its exceptional taste but also the unique manner in which it's served.
At Fogo de Chão, the pork chop is served churrasco style, a traditional Brazilian barbecue method where the gauchos bring a parade of grilled meats — including pork, beef, lamb, and chicken — on massive skewers right to your table. The meat is then expertly carved onto your plate. The all-you-can-eat experience also includes side dishes and accompaniments from the restaurant's Market Table.
The Double Bone-In Pork Chop at Fogo de Chão is carefully marinated for a full 48 hours in a blend of fresh herbs, roasted garlic, and lime zest. The cut is then grilled slowly over an open fire to achieve optimal flavor and caramelization. So what's the verdict? One patron is certainly satisfied, saying, "Great Food — overall perfect! The pork chop was amazing." Mashed, which also reviewed the pork chop, praises its flavorful meat and crispy, caramelized exterior. That being said, the review advises opting for an interior piece of pork if you like your meat ultra moist.
Steak 48: Bone-in Iberico Pork Chops
With just seven locations across the U.S., Steak 48 is on the more boutique side than your average suburban chain. Founded by the masterminds behind Mastro's Steakhouse, each location has its own in-house butcher to ensure its cuts are of the highest possible quality.
Priced at $54, the Bone-In Iberico Pork Chops available at Steak 48 fall on the higher side of the cost spectrum. Nevertheless, when you consider the quality of the double-cut chop on your plate, the price starts to make more sense. Steak 48's pork comes from heritage breed hogs from southern Spain, namely the black Iberian pig. The diet of Iberian pigs consists of acorns, which give the meat its distinctly nutty flavor and high-fat content.
Broiled until tender and juicy, the bone-in chop is served on blazing hot 500-degree plates for that fresh-off-the-grill feel. Described as "excellent" and "delicious," the menu item has impressed diners with both the quality of meat and preparation. One highly impressed reviewer even calls the pork chop "beyond amazing," elaborating, "I loved it. [...] By all means over 5 stars for sure."
Logan's Roadhouse: Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops
The unique selling point of the Logan's Roadhouse pork chops is their method of preparation. Just as the name suggests, the Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops are barbecued over mesquite wood. Popular in southwest Texas, mesquite wood is a hardwood that generates intense heat and a lot of smoke, imparting grilled food with a delicious earthy flavor. Aside from its pork chops, Logan's Roadhouse also serves slow-cooked fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Logan's Roadhouse's Mesquite-grilled Pork Chops are served with cinnamon applesauce that lends a perfect hint of sweetness to the dish. The two tender 6-ounce pork chops also come with a choice of two side dishes. The flavorful plate earned a round of applause from one reviewer who described it as "excellent," elaborating, "Stop in for a great meal of pork chops! I enjoyed the stuffed pepper soup along with the pork chops that were cooked to perfection!" Another patron echoes this, saying, "I got the Mesquite Grilled Pork Chops with a veggie skewer and fried mashed potato. Perfect! Nicely seasoned, perfectly cooked chops!"
Saltgrass Steak House: Double-Bone Pork Chop
At just $25.49, Saltgrass Steak House's Double-Bone Pork Chop is decent value, especially when you take into account the included extras. The 14-ounce grilled cut of pork is served with one side dish, such as Flash Fried Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Smoked Macaroni and Cheese, or Fried Onions. The dish also comes with your choice of a salad or soup. A few diners have commented that the chop is topped with a delicious bacon glaze, but we aren't sure this is the norm across all Saltgrass Steak House restaurants. Those who would rather indulge in a different cut of pork can opt for the chain's slow-cooked fall-off-the-bone BBQ Pork Ribs.
One very happy DoorDash reviewer raves about the Saltgrass Steak House pork chop meal, saying, "The double boned pork chops were absolutely fantastic! They were very tender and juicy. The green beans were seasoned to perfection! Garlic mashed potatoes and dinner salad completed the meal. You've got to try this meal. You won't be disappointed." Some other adjectives used by patrons to describe the dish have included "excellent," "awesome," and "delicious." I think we are sensing a trend here.
Outback Steakhouse: Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops
While Outback Steakhouse's Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops may not be a great example of Australian cuisine, apparently, this wasn't the intention of the chain's founders. Rather than aiming for authenticity, the four American founders merely gave the restaurant an Australian theme (none of them had ever even visited the Land Down Under). But let's not digress.
As its name suggests, the secret to Outback Steakhouse's pork chops lies in its mustard glazing. The dish is also served with Creole marmalade and two side dishes. Some of the side options include Fresh Steamed Seasonal Veggies, Aussie Fries, Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, and the chain's House Salad. Serena from Cooking With Serena has recreated the restaurant's pork chop recipe in her own kitchen with some surprisingly simple results. According to Serena, the recipe calls for just three ingredients in addition to pork: honey, sweet orange marmalade, and dry mustard. We've got to try this one at home!
The Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops have proven to be a hit with diners. One ultra-happy reviewer exclaims, "OMG — Incredible grilled pork chops," adding, "My spouse and I both had the grilled pork chops, mine medium and hers well done. [...] The chops were both cooked as requested, and were excellent. I do not think they could have been any better. I can't believe I ate the whole thing!!!" Other diners have also been impressed with the dish, calling it "amazing" and "excellent."
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Pork Chop
The Pork Chop at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse arrives at your table sizzling on an ultra-hot 500-degree plate to ensure that it stays at exactly the right temperature throughout the meal. Expertly seasoned and broiled, the 16-ounce chop is served with the bone-in and complemented by a side of cinnamon apple slices. According to the Indy Star, some Ruth's Chris Steakhouse locations — well, at least the Far Northside outlet in Indianapolis — boast a smoker, which means that you may be able to get your chop smoked.
Described as "phenomenal," "delicious," and "tasty," Ruth's Chris Steakhouse's Pork Chop has garnered positive reviews from diners. One glowing testimonial calls the dish "to die for," stating, "It was out of this world. Piping hot meat that was juicy and tender. I noticed the plate was so hot when it came out it stayed piping hot throughout the whole meal." In a similar vein, another happy patron exclaims: "Normally, I hate pork, but their pork is amazing."