12 Grocery Store Gingerbread Cookies Ranked Best To Worst

You don't have to break out the rolling pin and the cookie cutters to enjoy gingerbread cookies when the festive spirit strikes. There are so many brands of these spiced biscuits lining grocery store shelves, they practically have their own section in the cookie aisle. Unlike other packaged holiday treats, it seems like each brand of gingerbread cookies offers its own unique spin on the basic composition. Some are thin and crispy, others are soft and chewy, and everyone brings in a different concept of how ginger should flavor a cookie.

If you head to the grocery store on a gingerbread cookie hunt, you should know that gingerbread cookies come in a wide variety of flavors and consistencies. I'm here to help you sort out the best bets from your bottom-of-the-barrel bits. I'll guide you through the wintry wonderland of ginger-based biscuits to give you a direct line to the picks with the most potential.

I won't lie: All of these cookies turned out to be pretty tasty. But for every gingerbread preference, there's a specific option that hits the taste-and-texture bullseye best without being too expensive. Here's a round-up of the best and worst Christmas cookie selections from the gingerbread category, ready to be opened and eaten at your convenience.