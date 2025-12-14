Shopping Appliances? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Fridge Brand Of 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When purchasing an essential kitchen appliance like a refrigerator, it's best to consider all your options before making a decision. Fortunately, Mashed has scoured customer reviews to find the top-rated refrigerator brand, according to customers. Based on reviews from store websites and online community hubs like Reddit, Bosch appears to be the best fridge to buy in 2025.
There are several factors to consider when refrigerator shopping, including capacity, style (side by side, French door, top or bottom freezer), and energy rating; as well as desirable options like ice makers, water dispensers, and storage drawers. There are also advanced, smart features that are more of a luxury than a necessity, such as built-in touch screens and Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to control your fridge remotely. However, the best features aren't always the most high-tech; case in point: the convenient vintage fridge feature that needs to make a comeback.
Over the years, Bosch has remained a trusted and reliable maker of appliances like dual compressor refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and range ovens. In Lifestory Research's survey of over 24,000 people in the U.S., Bosch was rated the number one kitchen appliance brand from 2019 to 2025. The German company also ranks highly in the American Customer Satisfaction Index for household appliances. Besides these accolades, customers in 2025 have many good things to say about Bosch refrigerators, particularly the Bosch 800 Series Smart French Door, Bottom Freezer model.
Customer reviews are positive for Bosch
The Bosch 800 Series refrigerator is rated 4.6 stars on Home Depot, with one verified purchaser stating, "Really love how spacious this fridge is despite the fact that it's a counter-depth fridge. I'm glad I went with a water dispenser that isn't built into the door. It looks beautiful in my space and looking forward to many years of use." Reviews are also favorable on Costco with a 4.5-star rating. Here's what to know if you're thinking of buying a refrigerator at Costco.
The 800 Series comes with Bosch's FarmFresh System which combines air flow and filtering technologies to keep your food fresh. Several Costco reviewers insist that the produce does indeed last longer in the FarmFresh drawer than other fridges. The fridge also features dual compressors which provides superior temperature and humidity control.
While the 800 Series is highly reviewed, the Bosch 100 Series refrigerator is significantly less expensive and also top rated. However, it has an external water and ice dispenser, which generally has high repair rates and reduces storage. Redditors in an r/Appliances thread opt for simpler designs: "We bought a Bosch about 5 years ago. Did a lot of research then and have been very happy with it. A design choice that supports reliability is there is no dispensing of water or ice in the door." Similarly, "Go with a GE or Bosch. Less features = more reliable. Stick with a fridge on top (usually French door) freezer on bottom. No dispensers through the door."