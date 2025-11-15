Thinking Of Buying A Refrigerator At Costco? Here's What To Know
So, you're in the market for a new refrigerator and you're thinking of buying it from Costco. It seems to make sense, especially if you already have a membership with this warehouse giant. There are ways to save even more money at Costco if you usually just buy food there — and this is one of them. It often has the best prices on large appliances, including refrigerators, so it's another chance to save some cash. Depending on your membership type, you could also get cashback.
However, before you go out and pick out your refrigerator, there are things to consider, good and bad. A refrigerator isn't exactly a small purchase, so it's important to know what you're getting yourself into, from the amount of variety offered at Costco to the amount you might save, plus the delivery and installation process. Once you're well-versed in how it all works, you'll know whether or not it's the right store for your purchase. Here's what you need to know about buying a refrigerator at Costco.
You'll have fewer choices when you buy in person, but that might be a good thing
If you visit Costco's website, you'll see a fairly sizable selection of refrigerators to choose from. This includes everything from slimline and under-counter to large double-door refrigerators. Head to the store, however, and you will find a far smaller selection. While Costco stores may be huge, they only have so much space. They also don't just sell appliances, which means they can only have a finite number of models on the shop floor at a time.
Having fewer options might not seem ideal, but it can be a good thing, depending on your viewpoint. Sure, you might not have as many models to choose from if you head in-store, but the selection is carefully curated. Expert Costco buyers have decided which fridges are worth selling. They pick ones that perform well and offer good value for money. If you tend to find yourself overwhelmed by choice when buying new appliances, this narrows down your options and gives you the peace of mind that somebody at Costco has already done the legwork to decide which models to offer its customers, so you can expect a certain level of quality.
Refrigerator prices are lower at Costco than at many other appliance retailers
Why buy a fridge at Costco when you would have more choices elsewhere? Well, the main reason is the same one most people have for shopping there: the price. On the whole, refrigerator prices are lower at Costco than at other appliance retailers. Yes, there are some annoying things about shopping at Costco, but its prices aren't usually one of them.
In most cases, the price is anywhere between $50 and $150 less than the same model would cost at other big box stores or major appliance retailers, such as Home Depot. It can be even more than this, depending on what kinds of promotions are running. Of course, you should do your own comparison. Costco doesn't price match with other retailers, but it's often the cheapest option regardless. This means you might not have to spend as much as you think to replace your refrigerator (and you can always use the extra cash you saved to fill it).
You'll probably need a membership to buy a refrigerator
If you're not a Costco member, this could scupper your plans of buying a refrigerator. More often than not, you'll need a membership to buy a large appliance like this, whether it's a standard Gold Star membership or an Executive membership. Some people refuse to pay to shop at Costco, which means they'll be missing out on bargain appliances.
You might think this is obvious — doesn't everyone need a membership to shop at Costco? Well, there's actually some leeway. If you want to shop in-store, you always need to be a member. No exceptions. But, usually, non-members can still buy online. They're subject to a 5% surcharge, but otherwise the process is pretty much the same as a member buying online.
However, when it comes to buying refrigerators and other large appliances, these products are often only available to members. So, if you thought you could get away with not being a member, you're out of luck. Fortunately, it's easy to become a member. Membership starts at $65 a year and, in many cases, you'll end up saving more than that on your refrigerator, which means this membership could pay for itself and then some. If you plan on shopping at Costco throughout the rest of the year, it will give you access to even more savings.
There's a 90-day return policy on refrigerators
Costco is known for its impressive, no-questions-asked returns policy. People have returned some wild things to Costco, such as electronics they've had for half a decade or a dead Christmas tree, in January. But don't expect such a good returns policy on refrigerators; major appliances only have a 90-day returns window.
This might not sound like much, but it's still pretty generous compared to many other retailers. In many cases, once you've installed and started using your fridge, you can't send it back unless there's a fault. But when you buy from Costco, you can send it back if you're unhappy for any reason. If you find it annoyingly loud or it doesn't quite match your other appliances, you can send it back.
It's good to know your rights at Costco and how they compare to those of other retailers you're considering for your refrigerator purchase. So, if you're not 100% sure about the fridge before you buy it, at least you know where you stand if it isn't right for you, and you can rest assured that you won't have to put up with a model you just don't like.
Getting returns picked up can be a hassle
As you now know, you can return your refrigerator to Costco — it just won't necessarily be easy. Some customers have reported that getting returns collected can be a real hassle. This can just add to the frustration if there's already something wrong with your fridge or if you aren't happy with it.
In theory, you can return items to the store. But, in practice, returning a full-size refrigerator wouldn't be possible for most people. Instead, you have to arrange for Costco's delivery service to come and pick it up. Sometimes, this goes according to plan, but other times, people are left with appliances in their homes for weeks. It can take extra calls to customer service to get this sorted out.
When you return an item, you want it to go as smoothly as possible — especially something big like a refrigerator that needs to be removed before you can replace it with a new one. While you could experience similar issues with any store, the fact that Costco often uses third-party delivery services might make this problem more common.
You get a two-year warranty on your refrigerator
You've picked one of the best refrigerator brands, and you've chosen your favorite model. But then something goes wrong. What do you do if your fridge stops working or encounters an issue outside of that initial 90-day return window? Well, luckily, all major appliances sold at Costco come with an extended warranty period of two years from the date of purchase or delivery.
When something goes wrong, you can call Costco's tech support department or contact them online. They may help you troubleshoot small issues, like a fridge light not working or inconsistent temperatures. But, when there's something that needs fixing, they can choose to repair the item, replace it, or offer a full refund, depending on the circumstance. Most retailers charge extra for an extended warranty, so this is a good deal. It lets you relax knowing that any issues that come up in the first couple of years will be covered.
Delivery and installation are available in most areas
When you buy a refrigerator, you often pay extra for delivery. But with Costco, both delivery and installation are usually included in the price. Be sure to check your zip code in advance, because there are excluded areas or areas where both options aren't available. There are also additional shipping charges for deliveries in Alaska and Hawaii.
If installation is offered, all the setup is included. The delivery people will remove (and reattach) fridge doors — or even your house door, if it's three-pin — if needed for delivery, plug your refrigerator in, hook the ice maker up to the water line (if it's in position and safe), level it, align doors, and all those other little tasks that can be frustrating if you're not sure what you're doing. Not to mention that maneuvering a large fridge is tricky when you don't have the right equipment.
While other retailers offer delivery and installation, you'll often need to pay extra — if not for the delivery, then definitely for the installation. Knowing that it's included in the price and you don't have to worry about anything definitely isn't something to take for granted.
The folks who deliver your refrigerator from Costco will also take the old one away
One of the issues to consider when you get a new refrigerator is what to do with the old one. Do you try to haul it out to the curb yourself? Do you try to find someone who wants to buy a second-hand appliance who can come pick it up? None of the options is particularly painless. But the great thing about buying a refrigerator from Costco is that the delivery people will also haul away your old one in most areas.
If you want your old item taken away, it should be uninstalled, defrosted, and ready to pick up. It must be on a like-for-like basis. So, you can't order a fridge and expect the delivery people to take two fridges or a dryer. If you don't want to get rid of your refrigerator, you can also have it taken down to your basement, garage, or a lower floor. This solves one of the most annoying issues that you encounter when buying a new fridge, and we appreciate that.
Costco may take a while to deliver your refrigerator
If you need a fridge and you want it now, Costco might not be the best retailer for you. Yes, it delivers for free and even takes away your old one. However, it can take the company a while to get around to it. According to Costco customers, you can generally expect to wait anywhere between one and eight weeks for appliance deliveries. This can vary depending on your area, the time of year, and just plain luck.
If you're ordering online, once you've placed your order, you'll receive an email about scheduling the delivery of your appliance. Costco's scheduling option will let you request a specific delivery date. Having the option to choose this yourself is great for anyone with a busy schedule or who doesn't work from home and can't easily be around at any time to receive a delivery. So, although it's not the quickest service, it is convenient.
Some people report issues with the delivery service
While we love the fact that Costco delivers and installs fridges for free in most areas, not everyone is pleased with the delivery service. Of course, this isn't the case across the board. Costco is a huge company, so some people have had great experiences with their appliances being delivered and installed, while others have not. It's good to know all the facts, but approach it with an open mind.
Some people have reported their goods showing up damaged. In some cases, this is bad enough to refuse delivery, while another option is to ask for a partial refund if the damage is only cosmetic, especially if it's on a part of the appliance that will be hidden when it's in use. Other people have had issues with delivery people refusing to do things that are supposed to be part of the package, like changing the direction of the fridge door. While people rarely take to the internet to rave about the positive experiences they've had with deliveries, it's still worth noting that things can and do go wrong from time to time.
You might be able to take home a fridge from Costco on the same day
If you're worried about how long it might take to get your new refrigerator delivered, the good news is that there's another option. In some cases, you can actually take home a fridge from your local Costco on the same day. You'll have fewer choices, but if you are in desperate need of a new refrigerator, it's still worth trying.
Naturally, you'll have to shop in person. Costco warehouses have floor models in-store, but in some cases, they have some stock out back, as well. The range of models available will be significantly smaller than if you shop online. And you may find that larger models are less likely to be in stock to take away there and then, even if they do have a floor model.
This all varies between stores, though. The best thing you can do is call up and ask what refrigerators they have in stock at the store, and go from there. You'll also need to have the right equipment — such as a dolly — and an extra pair of hands. Refrigerators can be heavy, and you run the risk of injuring yourself or damaging the appliance if you attempt to move a full-size one alone.
You can save money buying a bundle of large kitchen appliances
Yes, you'll save money when buying just a refrigerator from Costco, but if you happen to need other large kitchen appliances, there are even more savings to be had. Costco offers appliance bundles that reduce prices even lower than if you purchased them separately. We're not suggesting you should replace your entire kitchen suite on a whim. But, if you're also in the market for other large appliances, these packages are a great way to make your dollars go further.
Appliance bundles vary, but those containing refrigerators usually also feature the likes of a stove and a dishwasher. Built-in microwaves are also often included in these packages, which can help you save anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a few thousand. In many cases, the pricier the appliances, the larger the savings. If you're remodelling a kitchen or all your appliances need an overhaul at once, we'd recommend checking out these bundles (although it's worth noting that these are typically reserved for Costco members only).
You'll get 2% cashback if you have an executive membership
There are two main types of Costco membership: Gold Star and Executive. Gold Star is the standard membership, and it currently costs $65. The higher-tier Costco Executive membership costs $130, and you can upgrade by simply paying the difference. Gold Star members don't get cashback, but Executive members get 2% cashback on purchases. This can effectively save you even more money on your new refrigerator.
For every $1,000 you spend on an appliance, you'll get $20 back. This isn't a huge amount, but it can tip the scales. If another retailer has the same refrigerator for the same price, you'll still get a better deal with a Costco Executive membership. If you plan on spending a few thousand on a high-end fridge or a few kitchen appliances, then the membership upgrade will basically pay for itself. Unless you're spending over $3,000 on a fridge or you're a regular Costco shopper, anyway, it's probably not worth upgrading to the Executive tier just for the cashback. But if you're already an Executive member, the extra cashback is a welcome bonus.
If the refrigerator you buy goes on sale within 30 days, you can request a price match
Most of us know the frustration of thinking you've secured a great deal, only to see it drop in price basically the very next day. It can give you buyer's remorse big time. But the great thing about buying a refrigerator at Costco is that you can always request a price match if the cost goes down within 30 days of purchase.
There are some provisos. For instance, if the item goes down in price due to a promotional sale, you will need to submit your price match request while the sale period is still active. If you submit the claim once the fridge is no longer on sale, it will be denied. And, if you buy items from Costco to resell, you're not eligible for a price match. It's also worth noting that Costco only price matches with itself, not with other retailers.
There's a chance of extra discounts when buying the floor model
A floor model is an item that's been used as a display in-store. People looking to buy a refrigerator can open it up and take a look to see if they like it. But once Costco is done with its floor model, it will be sold on. If you're lucky enough to find one for sale, you can get an extra discount by buying the floor model.
Costco only needs a floor model while there are more of those appliances in stock. Once a particular refrigerator is sold out, there's no need for a floor model, and the retailer will want it gone ASAP to make room for new stock. As such, you can get a hefty discount by buying the floor model. There's no set discount, but customers claim that it usually starts at about 10% and can go as high as 50%. While people may have handled it, a floor model refrigerator has never really been used. So, give it a good clean when you get it home, and it's pretty much as good as new.