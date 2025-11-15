Thinking Of Buying A Refrigerator At Costco? Here's What To Know

So, you're in the market for a new refrigerator and you're thinking of buying it from Costco. It seems to make sense, especially if you already have a membership with this warehouse giant. There are ways to save even more money at Costco if you usually just buy food there — and this is one of them. It often has the best prices on large appliances, including refrigerators, so it's another chance to save some cash. Depending on your membership type, you could also get cashback.

However, before you go out and pick out your refrigerator, there are things to consider, good and bad. A refrigerator isn't exactly a small purchase, so it's important to know what you're getting yourself into, from the amount of variety offered at Costco to the amount you might save, plus the delivery and installation process. Once you're well-versed in how it all works, you'll know whether or not it's the right store for your purchase. Here's what you need to know about buying a refrigerator at Costco.