The Story Behind José Cuervo (Hint: It's Not Just A Mexican Tequila Company)

José Cuervo is the top-selling tequila in the world, and since a massive amount of tequila is consumed in America, the name is instantly recognizable. The history of the man behind the name, however, may have been lost if not for two-time James Beard Award-winning author Ted Genoways, who spent a decade researching the details for his 2025 book, "Tequila Wars: José Cuervo and the Bloody Struggle for the Spirit of Mexico." In an interview with The Takeout, Genoways elaborated, "Even locally, José Cuervo had disappeared ... It's an odd circumstance that someone so famed should also be so unknown, but that's a big part of what sparked my interest and kept me going through years of research."

The company has been producing tequila for more than 250 years, and the history of the brand is inseparable from that of tequila. José Cuervo Labastida, the man whose name is inscribed on the bottle, was just one steward of the company, but he steered it through some of the most difficult years. Under his leadership, the company weathered the long rule of Porfirio Díaz and survived the bloody years of the Mexican Revolution. It was a dangerous era, and Cuervo's soft-spoken demeanor and preference for negotiated solutions over violent clashes stood in stark contrast to many of the figures of the time. Genoways' research reveals a complex and powerful man who played a vital role in the evolution of Mexico.