Shopping For Ovens? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Brand Of 2025
It's a great time to be in the market for ovens. Gone are the days when buying a bulky, built-in wall unit was the only option. Ovens now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including countertop models that can generate heat comparable to a wood-fired pizza oven. Furthermore, they've started to include features to suit evolving cooking styles and a desire for appliances that can do more while taking up less space. While your choice for traditional built-in ovens will mostly be guided by which brand fits your budget, countertop ovens, which are generally cheaper, let you explore more options and features to find which ones best serve your needs. If there's one go-to brand you need to be looking at for countertop ovens, it's Breville.
The Australian brand, known for its gleaming, brushed stainless-steel coffee machines, has been making countertop appliances for about 50 years. Sleek aesthetics aside, Breville products stand out for their premium quality and innovative features that elevate them over other kitchen appliance brands. The company has really hit its stride in the last decade, with customers and product testers beginning to notice just how good Breville products are across various appliances. This can be seen everywhere, from rave reviews garnered from the likes of America's Test Kitchen and the New York Times' product-focused Wirecutter to a trend-bucking rise in sales. In 2025, Breville's smart countertop ovens have been garnering great user reviews. Whether you want to bake Neopolitan-style pizzas, fudgy brownies, and roast vegetables, or simply use your oven to keep food warm (through in-built app connectivity, no less), there's a Breville oven that can do it.
Picking the Breville countertop oven best suited for your kitchen
Unlike large, infrequently used kitchen items that shouldn't take up counter space, compact countertop ovens come with loads of presets for everyday cooking tasks and preheat quickly. If you need an oven for conventional tasks like baking cakes, biscuits, and the odd roasting of vegetables and meats, the under-$200 Breville Compact Smart Oven is a good choice.
There is a growing trend of air-fryer functionality being bundled into convection ovens, since both appliances essentially work by circulating hot air. If you want your new appliance to also handle air-frying, or you regularly face the dilemma of whether to bake potatoes in the air fryer or the oven, look at one of Breville's air fryer oven models. The Smart Oven Air Fryer, at around $400, seriously upgrades the air-frying feature by letting you air-fry and dehydrate foods. The appliance has 4.5 out of 5 stars and tens of thousands of reviews on Amazon, with one user writing, "The quality of this oven is amazing. Superior design, build, and features." Convection ovens also cook faster than regular ovens. The Joule Smart Oven further adds smart features, like app connectivity and voice control.
Breville's Smart Oven Pizzaiolo is specifically designed to churn out restaurant-quality pizza. Other models may have a pizza preset, but this one can actually reach the professional 750 degrees Fahrenheit temperature. "The size limitation is pretty serious," one Amazon reviewer points out — the small size being a requirement to maintain intense heat. Though not as versatile, it's a relatively pocket-friendly (around $800) oven option for home-pizza enthusiasts. While none of these countertop ovens are large enough to roast a large turkey, they are able to handle most other baking (as well as air-frying and light grilling) tasks you throw at them.