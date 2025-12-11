Shopping For Ovens? Customers Say This Is The Most Reliable Brand Of 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a great time to be in the market for ovens. Gone are the days when buying a bulky, built-in wall unit was the only option. Ovens now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including countertop models that can generate heat comparable to a wood-fired pizza oven. Furthermore, they've started to include features to suit evolving cooking styles and a desire for appliances that can do more while taking up less space. While your choice for traditional built-in ovens will mostly be guided by which brand fits your budget, countertop ovens, which are generally cheaper, let you explore more options and features to find which ones best serve your needs. If there's one go-to brand you need to be looking at for countertop ovens, it's Breville.

The Australian brand, known for its gleaming, brushed stainless-steel coffee machines, has been making countertop appliances for about 50 years. Sleek aesthetics aside, Breville products stand out for their premium quality and innovative features that elevate them over other kitchen appliance brands. The company has really hit its stride in the last decade, with customers and product testers beginning to notice just how good Breville products are across various appliances. This can be seen everywhere, from rave reviews garnered from the likes of America's Test Kitchen and the New York Times' product-focused Wirecutter to a trend-bucking rise in sales. In 2025, Breville's smart countertop ovens have been garnering great user reviews. Whether you want to bake Neopolitan-style pizzas, fudgy brownies, and roast vegetables, or simply use your oven to keep food warm (through in-built app connectivity, no less), there's a Breville oven that can do it.