These 3 Countries Produce The Most Beef In The World
From classic American cuisine like steak and potatoes to international favorites like China's bao beef buns and Moroccan beef and sweet potato stew, beef remains a dietary staple worldwide. According to the USDA, on average, the world produces nearly 60 million metric tons of beef each year, with production throughout 2024 and 2025 reaching 61.66 million. Despite challenges to the beef industry, including rising fertilizer costs and the ongoing impact of climate change, it's clear that as long as people eat, beef will be a moneymaker.
We know countries around the world collectively produce millions of tons of beef each year, but which countries lead the way? Right now, three countries reign supreme: the United States, Brazil, and China. While the U.S. remains in first place according to recent USDA data, this could change in the very near future. Brazil has begun to gain serious ground, and may become the worldwide leader of beef production before long.
The United States leads the pack
Americans love their cheeseburgers, so it's no surprise that the United States leads in worldwide beef production. The U.S. has held this title since 1960, when the USDA first began tracking global beef production. Right now, America is responsible for 20% of global beef production. This translates to roughly 12.29 million metric tons of beef per year, but all that meat is not going solely into the mouths of U.S. citizens.
The United States is a huge exporter of beef. In 2024, the country exported over 3 billion pounds, with countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and Mexico among the biggest customers. However, beef exports have slowed in recent years after peaking in 2022. In 2024, exports were down 15% from this all-time high.
This fits with a sobering modern trend associated with U.S. beef production. The country may not hold the title of the world's biggest beef producer for long, and the reason is not the plant-based meat fast food trend but rather the declining beef supply nationwide. In August 2025, major beef supplying states like Texas, Kansas, and Nebraska saw significant dips in cattle placements. Factors like rising cattle prices, ongoing droughts, the impact of climate change, and increased feeding costs are all contributing to the U.S.'s dwindling beef production.
Brazil is close behind
Fans of Brazilian steakhouses will feel vindicated knowing that Brazil comes in at a very close second in beef production. The country is responsible for 19% of global beef production, totaling about 11.85 million metric tons per year. 2025 was an especially good year for Brazil, with beef exports hitting a record high. While Brazil is still in second place according to the USDA's most recent standings, there's a chance it could overtake the United States by the end of 2025.
This shift is a long time coming. The beef production gap between Brazil and America has been steadily closing over the past 25 years. Back in 2000, the United States enjoyed a comfortable lead, outpacing Brazil by 12.7 billion pounds. Since then, America's beef production has seen a slow, steady decline, decreasing 4.1% since the dawn of the new millennium. Brazil, by contrast, saw a staggering 82% rise over this same timespan.
While Brazil holds the silver medal for now, it will likely upgrade to gold soon if circumstances continue. According to the USDA website, 2025 beef production data will not be available until spring of 2026, so we'll see then if Brazil outdid the U.S. Some industry forecasts seem to see the country's potential number one status in 2025 as a foregone conclusion.
China is a distant third place
Given that many popular U.S. deli meat brands are actually owned by a company in China, it's not shocking that China ranks third in worldwide beef production. The country is responsible for 13% of global beef production, producing 7.79 million metric ton per year. However, much like the United States, China's domestic cattle production fell a bit in recent years.
In 2024, herd inventories saw a 4% decrease, and the availability of breeding cows also dipped. As a result, beef imports in China have been steadily rising throughout 2025 to meet demand. While the increase is somewhat unusual, it's fitting with long-term trends in terms of Chinese beef production. China has, however, historically been a huge importer of beef. In 2024, it was the biggest beef importer worldwide. That year, the country imported 8.32 billion pounds of beef.