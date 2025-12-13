These 3 Countries Produce The Most Beef In The World

Americans love their cheeseburgers, so it's no surprise that the United States leads in worldwide beef production. The U.S. has held this title since 1960, when the USDA first began tracking global beef production. Right now, America is responsible for 20% of global beef production. This translates to roughly 12.29 million metric tons of beef per year, but all that meat is not going solely into the mouths of U.S. citizens.

The United States is a huge exporter of beef. In 2024, the country exported over 3 billion pounds, with countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and Mexico among the biggest customers. However, beef exports have slowed in recent years after peaking in 2022. In 2024, exports were down 15% from this all-time high.

This fits with a sobering modern trend associated with U.S. beef production. The country may not hold the title of the world's biggest beef producer for long, and the reason is not the plant-based meat fast food trend but rather the declining beef supply nationwide. In August 2025, major beef supplying states like Texas, Kansas, and Nebraska saw significant dips in cattle placements. Factors like rising cattle prices, ongoing droughts, the impact of climate change, and increased feeding costs are all contributing to the U.S.'s dwindling beef production.