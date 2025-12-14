The Old-School Mall Food Court Favorite You'll Now Only Find In One State

Although they have fallen off in recent years, it seems that the shopping mall might be making a comeback. That said, Gen Z will likely never understand the excitement and social importance of the mall in its heyday. For hangout purposes, the food court was often the place to be. Within its domain were a mix of good and bad food court options, but Karmelkorn was always on the side of good, it seemed. Unfortunately, along with Kenny Rogers Roasters and China Coast, Karmelkorn is one of the mall food court mainstays that disappeared (almost). If you were there, just reading the name "Karmelkorn" is sure to elicit the memory of its sweet-and-salty smell wafting into the rafters. Shiny floors, distressed denim, generously pleated pants, loud teen screams, the distant chirp of a smoke detector in need of a battery change, and the smell of hot, buttery, caramelized popcorn were the sensory experiences of mall life in the '80s and '90s.

To the uninitiated, Karmelkorn is just what it sounds like: popcorn covered in a sweet, crispy coating of caramel with a salty, chewy popcorn center. While the brick-and-mortar locations went the way of the Original Cookie Company and the steady stream of vanishing pizza chains, Karmelkorn is still available for pickup (and online order) in Norfolk, Nebraska. The location of the pickup spot may come as a surprise — a photo shop.

Karmelkorn was created by Bill O'Sullian in Casper, Wyoming, in 1929. The name was trademarked a year later. Before the rise of mall culture, Karmelkorn was available in city storefronts. By 1982, there were 270 food court locations in 43 states, and the flavors went beyond butter and caramel.