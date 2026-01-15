The Step Bobby Flay Takes For Extra Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of the ultimate comfort foods, and they're probably going to make their way onto your table at some point. Anyone who has made mashed potatoes knows they can go from a favorite, creamy side dish to a lumpy disaster in a matter of minutes. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a surprisingly simple fix to dodge this dreaded texture. In a Food Network reel on Instagram, he explained his method for achieving extra-creamy mashed potatoes every time. "After you boil the potatoes, what I like to do is put them in the oven and dry them out so they're not waterlogged."

So why does Flay's oven-drying trick work? And what does it even mean to have a waterlogged potato? To break down the celebrity chef's mashed potato hack, you first need to understand that a raw potato contains 79% water, and one that has been boiled contains 77%. When you start mashing them while they still contain excess liquid, there's a risk of overworking the starches. The more that waterlogged potatoes are mashed, the starchier they become, leading to a gummy or paste-like consistency. This is exactly why using a food processor to make mashed potatoes is a mistake. Drying the potatoes in a hot oven evaporates surface moisture and firms up the texture, so they're less prone to overmixing and mash up fluffier.

Another benefit: Dry potatoes create a more absorbent base for butter, cream, or milk. When mashing freshly boiled potatoes, the water takes up too much space in the potatoes, preventing them from soaking up the butter and cream. By removing water from the potatoes, the butter and cream can be more readily absorbed.