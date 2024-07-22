13 Expert Tips For Making The Creamiest Mashed Potatoes

Not many dishes are as comforting as a bowl of freshly made traditional mashed potatoes. The combination of velvety smooth texture and subtle potato flavor results in a side dish that makes a perfect sidekick to almost any entree. It shows its best qualities when paired with other homey classics such as meatloaf, roasts, steaks, and sausages, and it truly shines when it teams up with luscious gravy. It is a dish fit for both fine dining menus and hole-in-the-wall establishments but, perhaps most of all, it's a side dish we will most likely make at home.

As it's such an ultimate classic, we're constantly looking for ways to perfect mashed potatoes. This time, we wanted to focus on texture and assemble all the tips and tricks that help the mash attain ultimate creaminess. To be absolutely sure that the tips are on point, we consulted several experts, namely chef Ann Ziata from the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus; classically trained chef Dennis Littley, who knows all about comforting classics; and Jessie Johnson, the founder and recipe developer at Life As A Strawberry culinary blog.

Our experts addressed every step of the mashed potato process and provided valuable advice on how to properly choose, prep, cook, and mash the spuds to achieve a perfectly smooth texture.