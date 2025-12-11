3 Signs This Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Might Not Survive 2026

Just like most things in life, restaurants come and go, no matter how much you indulge in its array of menu offerings or cling onto special moments that take you back every time you drive by a location. That certainly seems to be the case with Houston, Texas-based Joe's Crab Shack. The seafood-centric eatery has seen a slew of conundrums in past years, like other casual chain restaurants have experienced, which makes us think its chance of thriving in the new year might be slim.

Joe's Crab Shack (owned by Landry's Restaurants Group) opened back in 1991 in Houston, Texas. At its prime, it ran almost 150 restaurants. The early aughts seem to have been the golden era for the casual seafood restaurant chain, when customers embraced its nautical-themed decor and menus packed with deals on seafood meals.

In 2025, however, the cost of seafood has risen significantly, and the sale of seafood has declined in the United States as a result. When you consider the costly process of running restaurants in this economy, it's not a shocker that Joe's Crab Shack has shuttered many locations, some of which have seen sales declines and health code violations.