14 Notable NYC Restaurants That Were Closed By Health Inspections In 2025

When it comes time to choose a restaurant, there are plenty of things to consider. There's the obvious — cuisine and menu choices — but there are other factors at play here, too. Do you need reservations? Do you feel like something casual or upscale? America has a ton of great hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are perfect for a come-as-you-are sort of evening, but some nights call for something a little fancier. But do you ever consider the results of health inspections?

Any time you go to a restaurant, the hope is that everyone is following health and safety guidelines that are put in place to keep customers safe. There are a number of red flags that health inspectors look for, from overworked employees that could mean shortcuts are being taken, to unmarked bottles, and even the state of the bathrooms. Ever wonder how health inspectors keep restaurants from doing emergency clean-ups? Sometimes, they resort to speed runs through restaurants to find clues that things aren't up to standard.

No restaurant is exempt from being caught cutting corners, and in 2025, a number of notable New York City institutions were shuttered after failing health inspections. The process that's supposed to be annual hasn't been; in 2024, the Mayor's Management Report revealed that restaurant inspections were down a whopping 17% from the previous year. With that in mind, let's talk about some notable NYC restaurants that were forced to close their doors in 2025. Why, what happened, and who reopened?