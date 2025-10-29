Once-Popular Seafood Restaurant Known For Crab Legs Down To Just 15 Locations

It's a sad day for seafood lovers, especially those with a fervent desire for crab legs. Joe's Crab Shack is reportedly struggling as the restaurant steadily cuts down the number of its locations around the U.S. Based on the website, the chain currently operates a mere 15 locations throughout seven states, including Texas, California, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida. This is a stark contrast to more lucrative times at the restaurant, as Joe's Crab Shack purportedly operated roughly 150 restaurants at one point.

As for what's contributing to these closures, Landry's Restaurants Group (parent company of Joe's Crab Shack and other establishments) hasn't shared any comments publicly about the spate of closures. In some instances, restaurants have shut down after failure to renew leases. In others, Joe's Crab Shack locations have been converted to other restaurants within Landry's portfolio. It's worth mentioning that the chain fell into the "worst" category in our ranking of the best and worst reviewed seafood restaurants in America. For instance, diners at the restaurant's Myrtle Beach, South Carolina location (courtesy of Yelp) complained of rubbery calamari, spotty service, and puny shrimp. As one customer stated, "Sitting here blown away at just how horrible [Joe's Crab Shack] has become."