The Best Costco Foods Under $10 You'll Want To Grab Today
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco is a membership-based club that is widely known for its bulk products, and reduced prices. From tires to vacation packages to electronics, big-ticket items are often available for less at Costco. But don't get too distracted by expensive gadgets or gifts; you can also score big deals on more affordable items. The brand's bulk pricing model makes it possible to lower the cost of everyday essentials to below those found at typical grocery stores, allowing members to get more for their money.
With major discounts on weekly buys like fresh produce, and shelf-stable pantry must-haves, the savings can stack up quickly if you know where to look. For less than $10, even, you can add some of our favorite Costco items to your shopping cart. These smart purchases are perfect for regular meal prep, parties, family dinners, and everything in between — so read on to discover the best Costco foods under $10 that you should look out for on your next visit.
Kirkland Signature Salted Peanuts
This 2.5-pound container of peanuts is perfect to have on hand for snacking, cooking, and baking. The roasted, salted Virginia peanuts are so delicious that they've launched entire threads on Reddit, with one fan admitting they "had to stop buying these because of the speed with which we go through them!"
Virginia peanuts are considered top-tier, which typically translates to a higher price tag. But Costco offers these coveted legumes for a steal at roughly $8.99 per tub (or only 22 cents per ounce). Despite the lower price, these peanuts still have all the best qualities we know and love: They're large, packed with a distinctly nutty flavor, and complete with a satisfying crunch.
You can eat these straight from the can, use them to make peanut butter, add them to noodle dishes like homemade pad Thai, use them in your favorite peanut butter cookies, or blend them into your morning smoothie for added healthy fat, protein, and flavor. No matter how you choose to use them, you'll surely find the combination of price, quality, and flavor hard to beat.
Rao's Marinara Sauce
Rao's Homemade Marinara has a cult following — and Costco members can pick up two 28-ounce jars for just under $10. That's a steal, considering you'd get one 24-ounce can for roughly the same price at most regular grocery stores, like Shaw's or Stop & Shop.
This sauce is beloved for its bold, balanced flavor, and fresh ingredients. It is slow-cooked in small batches with Italian tomatoes, and olive oil. Onions, fresh basil and other herbs, and spices are added to give it a homemade taste that is nearly impossible to find in other jarred sauces.
There are entire threads in the Cooking subreddit dedicated to this sauce, and reviews from major retailers like Amazon overwhelmingly fall into the 5-star category. People love Rao's so much that they're willing to pay the premium price it calls for, which is sometimes double or even triple that of other, more affordable sauces. But luckily, Costco makes it a little more budget-friendly, especially for those who go through a lot of red sauce.
Bakery Muffins
For those with a sweet tooth, the Costco bakery section is a must-visit part of the store. In addition to treats like cookies, pies, and cakes, the area stocks breakfast-friendly pastries like the warehouse chain's signature Kirkland muffins. With multiple flavors to choose from (including blueberry, lemon raspberry, cinnamon chip, corn, and seasonal offerings like pumpkin), there's something for everyone.
Each pack of muffins runs about $7, making this delicious breakfast (or great snack or dessert) cost less than a dollar per muffin. And each of those muffins is sure to be moist, the perfect level of sweetness, and bursting with freshly-baked flavor. Some of that impressive flavor may be due to the fact that these muffins are made with real butter vs. the seed oils many other pre-made muffins contain, and they're free of cloyingly artificial flavors. Another bonus is that they freeze exceptionally well, so you can keep them at peak freshness, and defrost as you need them.
Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Another standout from the Costco bakery section is its classic chocolate chip cookies. For just $9.99, you can get your hands on 60 of these beloved cookies that are made with high-quality, natural ingredients like brown sugar, chocolate, and butter, and without palm oil or margarine. Striking the perfect balance between crunchy and soft, they have edges that are nice and crisp, while the middle remains chewy. The result is a crowd-pleasing cookie that almost anyone will love.
For the average person or family, 60 cookies is a lot to get through — but you can easily pop the extras into the freezer, and defrost them one at a time as you need them, keeping them fresh, and ready to eat at any moment. The 60-cookie tub is also perfect for events like birthday parties, picnics, and school events — allowing you to bring homemade taste without all of the extra effort.
Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola
Granola is the perfect pantry staple to add to yogurt bowls, smoothies, and other snacks. But this pricey item can quickly run up your grocery bill when shopping at traditional stores, especially when you choose one made with natural, high-quality ingredients.
That's why Nature's Path granola is the perfect thing to grab on your next trip to Costco. It's made with whole grain oats, pumpkin seeds, flax clusters, a touch of cinnamon, and salt for an extra flavorful, fiber-rich cereal. This granola is also USDA organic, verified non-GMO, and vegan. The flaxseed adds fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, while the pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium, other minerals, and fiber for granola that is delicious, and nutritious.
For roughly $9.49, you can snag a 2-pound bag of Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola to have on hand. For comparison, retailers like Target sell a 24.7-ounce bag for almost the exact same price, making the 35.3-ounce Costco bag a steal, and nearly 1 ½ times more.
Guerrero Corn Tortillas
Guerrero tortillas are not only beloved for their flexible, chewy texture, but also for their corn-filled flavor. Made with ingredients like corn flour masa, and crafted using traditional Mexican techniques, these tortillas are both authentic, and delicious — which is probably why they have dedicated fans who recommend them over other common brands like Mission.
One of the key winning attributes of Guerrero tortillas is the fact that they don't tend to break, and fall apart like many other corn tortillas. As one 5-star reviewer said on Target's website, "I am Mexican and tortillas are a staple in my house. I like eating these tortillas on a daily basis. They are good and I eat 2 or 3 in every meal."
Not only do they taste good, but — if you're buying them from Costco — they're easy on the wallet, too. Costco sells a 60-count pack of Guerrero's 4 ½-inch tortillas for less than $3, and an 80-count pack of the 5 ½-inch tortillas for less than $5. That way, no matter what you're making — whether it's easy chicken enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, or another Mexican favorite — you can get the perfect tortillas without blowing your weekly grocery budget.
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps
These thin, salty, crunchy pretzel chips are perfect for snacking. Compared to regular pretzels, they have a wider, flatter shape that is more conducive to dipping — so they're ideal for pairing with your favorite spreads like guacamole, Buffalo chicken dip, and more. They're even delicious on their own, making Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps a versatile Costco purchase you'll turn to again, and again.
Reviewers love these for their balanced flavor, level of salt, and satisfying snap. On Costco's website, they have an average star rating of 4.7, and one reviewer described them as a "great snack for on the go, and school lunches."
Though the price of these varies at Costco depending on sales, they're usually well under $10 — and sometimes even as low as $4.99 for a 28-ounce bag. Though these popular pretzels are available at many retailers, Costco seems to have one of the better deals; the same bag is listed on Walmart's website for nearly 3 times more.
Rotisserie Chicken
Costco is well known for its $4.99 rotisserie chicken deal. For many, this is a must-buy on every Costco visit — so much so, that Costco sold 91 million chickens in 2018. This chicken isn't just beloved for its flavor, but also the bottom-of-the-barrel pricing that other stores can't compete with.
The Kirkland Signature brand rotisserie chicken is a loss leader for Costco. In fact, in 2015, the warehouse chain lost an estimated $30 million by keeping the price so affordable. But Costco's loss is your gain, and these rotisserie chickens are large, moist, and perfectly golden-brown. The meat is juicy, tender, and relatively healthy compared to other processed foods. Its versatility is almost unmatched; you can eat it right off the bone or use it in countless chicken recipes like chicken salad, chicken pot pie, chicken noodle soup, and more — the options are endless. You can even buy two, and still stay under the $10 threshold, making it an affordable, and tasty way to feed a family or large crowd.
Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt makes a perfect breakfast, snack, or dessert with its creamy texture, tart taste, and impressive nutritional value. But some brands can run up your grocery tab quickly, with large containers of yogurt costing anywhere from $6.50 to $9, depending on the store, and the brand. Costco, however, is changing the game.
Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt costs roughly $5 for a 48-ounce container — meaning that you get about 1 ½ times as much yogurt for a better price than you'll likely find elsewhere. You can also opt for the organic variety for about $7 for 48 ounces.
It's not just the pricing that makes this yogurt a standout. The extra sour taste is beloved by many, as is the thick, creamy texture. "I have made a trip to Costco specifically, and only, for that yogurt. It's worth an extra stop," said one rave review on Reddit. The only consistent complaint about this yogurt seems to be that, unlike many other popular brands of Greek yogurt, this one only comes in a fat-free version, with no full-fat alternative available.
Kirkland Signature Organic and Free Range Eggs
Two dozen free range eggs from Costco will run you anywhere from about $3 to $6.50, depending on the day, and your store's location. The warehouse chain also offers a 24-pack of organic free-range eggs for about $7.69. Whether you get non-organic eggs at the high end of the pricing spectrum, or opt for the organic eggs that are always more expensive, you're scoring a great deal. An 18-count pack of free range eggs at a national grocer like Shaw's, for example, can cost upwards of $10, so you get less for more if you bypass the Costco deal.
Costco's 24-pack is perfect for egg lovers. You can eat them straight-up — scrambled, fried, poached, and so on — or mix them into your favorite recipes. Baked goods like cookies, sweet breakfast staples like pancakes, and savory dishes like a simple pasta carbonara will all make great use of this versatile kitchen staple.
Cheerios
Cheerios are a breakfast staple for many. Made with 100% whole grain oats, it's a heart-healthy option that is free of the high added sugar often found in other breakfast cereals. But unfortunately, Cheerios — like all breakfast cereals — can be sneakily expensive. At many major grocery stores, an 18-ounce, family-sized box of Cheerios can cost nearly $7.
While it's sometimes possible to score deals on bulk purchases, or even find it on sale at another retailer, Costco is the clear winner when it comes to Cheerios pricing. For two 20.35-ounce bags of the signature cereal, or nearly 42 ounces total, it is roughly $6.50, and can even be on sale for cheaper. That's more than twice as many cereal for almost the same price as other big box grocery chains. Even if you don't want to eat that many Cheerios for breakfast, you can get creative, and use them in other treats like parfaits, snack mix, cookies, or even muffins. No matter what you choose, you'll definitely get your money's worth.
Kirkland Signature Almond Butter
For about $7, you can score a 27-ounce container of Costco's Kirkland Signature Almond Butter, perfect for adding to oatmeal or toast, or for pairing with treats like apples or celery. Offering an unbeatable nutty flavor, this almond butter is a versatile addition to your pantry, and it's as nutritious as it is delicious.
Almonds can help with blood sugar management, and also boost gut health. They are also fairly high in protein. The all-natural almond butter from Costco is made with only a single ingredient (roasted almonds) so you can be sure that it contains no added oil, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors. Instead, it's filled with healthy unsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals.
The only downside to stocking up on this tasty almond butter is that, as is the case with most natural nut butters, the oil separates from the solids. Recombining the two requires some serious stirring, and this can get a little messy. To minimize this separation, some avid fans recommend storing the jar upside down, or keeping it in the fridge.
Bakery Croissants
Croissants are buttery, flaky, and delicious. While you might think you have to jet to Paris to get a decent version of this pastry, there's a surprising location where you can score a great store-bought croissant: Costco. The Costco bakery is churning out traditional croissants that stack up against even the best French versions. Costco's croissants are not only delicious when eaten fresh, right out of the plastic clamshell container they come in, but they also freeze surprisingly well, so you can lock in that straight-from-the-oven taste for long-term enjoyment.
One self-proclaimed croissant connoisseur on Reddit exclaimed, "Wow! Absolutely delicious. Wonderfully flaky...I'm completely sold on the Costco croissant experience. It's amazing to me, that I can pull a croissant out of my freezer, thaw it out a little bit, heat it up, and then instantly get transported to breakfast heaven!" And that experience is available to you for only $6 or $7 per dozen, depending on your Costco location. What's not to love?
Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes
Diced tomatoes are a versatile product. From marinara sauce to chili to shakshuka, a can of tomatoes can be used across global cuisines, and in countless different ways. So, it's a no-brainer to pick up a Costco-sized quantity on your next visit. Eight cans of Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes will run about $9, allowing you to have these vine-ripened California tomatoes on hand whenever you need them.
"Been using the Kirkland diced tomatoes for years, they're great," said one Redditor, and others in the same thread agreed on the item's convenience, and consistent quality. Reviewers did note, however, that the Kirkland brand diced tomatoes are cut a bit bigger than those from other labels, giving you larger tomato chunks for your sauces, stews, and other recipes. If you prefer a smoother canned tomato, don't worry. Kirkland also has canned organic tomato sauce available, though it's sold in 12-can boxes, instead of eight like the diced, so it's a bit pricier per unit.
Strawberries
Buying in bulk at stores like Costco is designed to save you money, and the savings are especially noticeable when it comes to premium produce like fresh strawberries. You can score 2 pounds of fresh strawberries at Costco for between $7 and $13, with the average price being around $10, depending on in- and out-of-season availability. If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get 2 pounds of organic strawberries for about $12 at Costco (again, depending on seasonal availability.) By comparison, a single pound of conventionally grown strawberries at a regular grocery chain can cost up to $8.
Though 2 pounds is a large quantity, you can use the strawberries in countless ways. From sweet recipes like strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, to savory dishes like a steak salad with balsamic and strawberries, the fruit is surprisingly versatile. And if you don't get to all of them in time, you can roast overripe strawberries to make compote. Just be sure to learn how to choose the best strawberries so you end up with the most delicious, flavorful berries in your shopping cart.
Kirkland Signature Baguettes
Croissants aren't the only area of French patisserie wherein Costco excels; the warehouse chain's baguettes are excellent, too. And for only $4.99 for a two-pack, the price is hard to beat. The bread, which is delivered to each Costco location par-baked, and then finished onsite, nearly replicates the experience of visiting a boulangerie in France. The caramelized, crispy crust contrasts with the soft interior that features irregular holes, creating an artfully blended texture that's perfect for eating plain, topping with butter, or using as a base for your favorite sandwich. But the pros don't stop at the texture. The bread is also ultra flavorful, thanks to the addition of buckwheat, and malted barley flour; it also has the perfect level of saltiness.
The only real downside to this bread is the packaging it comes in. Loaves are sold in plastic sleeves with many small holes, presumably to promote optimal air circulation. While this keeps the loaf from getting soggy, it also speeds up staleness. To better keep your bread fresh, you can freeze it when you get home, keep it into a bread box, or repackage it in something more air-tight.