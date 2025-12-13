5 Kitchen Fads That Will Disappear In 2026

The kitchen, usually a household's most dynamic room, provides an incisive cross-sectional view of how daily habits are changing. Consequently, kitchen fads are a good way to see what's in and what's on its way out. The last few years have seen a few ups and downs. In 2025, people have started to gravitate towards the familiar. For many, it has been a year of appreciating classics and getting back to the basics because of rising costs and a certain nostalgia for simpler times, a phenomenon that can be seen in the somewhat weird comeback of depression era foods. However, the march forward continues, with AI, new information, and novel fads shaping our lives, and much of it can be seen in our relationship with food.

People are increasingly conscious of what they eat, partly because of all the information we now have on our foods, and also because groceries as well as dining out have become more expensive. Thus, you can expect our food in 2026 to have a higher focus on functional ingredients. Individuals are looking for more value, not just from their meals but also from their household appliances and living spaces. Kitchens are being used more, with the sharp rise in remote jobs also contributing to the uptick. This has pushed out many impractical fads that look good on paper (and in pictures) but don't benefit or streamline day-to-day kitchen tasks. Aesthetics have also settled in a comfortable, more relatable space between minimalism and maximalism. Trends tend to be cyclical, so we could see them re-emerge at some point, but for now, these are the kitchen fads that are going to fade away in 2026.