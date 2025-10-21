7 Popular Food Trends From 2025 That No One Will Remember In 2026

Boy, Dubai chocolate sure blew up on TikTok when it showed up on American shores, didn't it? It made for a groovy ASMR experience, watching influencers break into the tempered shell to reveal alien-green pistachio goo that turned out to be far crunchier than expected thanks to shreds of baked phyllo dough. After a while, it seemed like you couldn't pop open a social media app without seeing a dozen reshares of yet another candy fan cracking into a bar they'd ordered from overseas.

When U.S. candy crafters caught onto the movement, there was suddenly a version of Dubai chocolate in every shop on the block, from Costco to Walmart. Naturally, the flavor made its way into other foods like coffee and ice cream, because nothing worth its weight in gold can stay in its original form. But with the availability came a sense of blah about the whole deal. By the time home cooks started toasting their own crave-worthy kataifi and mixing it into jarred pistachio cream, the trend was already starting to lose its sweetness.

You may still see Dubai chocolate cluttering your feed and your favorite shops as December slides into January, but don't expect the trendy thrill of this played-out confection to spark the same joy in 2026 as it did in 2025. That's the downside of viral surprises: once we know what's coming, we're already looking for the next buzzworthy bite.