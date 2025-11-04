5 Food Trends You Can Expect To See In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As 2025 winds to a close, it's only natural to look ahead and wonder what next year might offer. As dedicated foodies, we're particularly interested in what 2026 will bring to the table, so to speak. There are plenty of food trends we hope get left in the past, including truffles on (and in) everything and taking pics of food for social media purposes, but the year ahead looks promising where new developments are concerned.

We did some digging and uncovered a few emerging trends that we believe will be sweeping the nation throughout 2026. Overall, it seems that people want more out of the foods they buy, both in terms of nutrition and taste. Healthy eating is getting a makeover thanks to nutritionally enriched and functional foods, which are foods fortified with nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Then there's the push towards affordability without sacrificing great flavors, with store brands and fancy frozen meals leading the charge. We're even seeing a renewed interest in one old-fashioned ingredient that pairs nicely with many types of food. While there's no telling which one of these trends will have real staying power, we anticipate a wholesome and flavorful 2026.