When It Comes To Quality Seafood, This Restaurant Chain Comes Out On Top

When it comes to fresh, high quality seafood, some restaurants regrettably miss the mark. That's why it's a good idea to do your research before dining out. (Check out our ranking of the best and worst seafood chains in America for starters!) A sure bet among the chains that serve the highest quality seafood is the Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Established in 1998 with the goal of providing the freshest seafood imaginable to its guests, the Oceanaire Seafood Room is a fine-dining establishment with eight locations, including restaurants in Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Washington D.C. The upscale chain features sustainable seafood flown in daily from reputable global suppliers and a chef-driven menu that changes daily. Open for lunch and dinner, it offers seasonal specials such as Dover sole, a luxurious flatfish known for its mild, sweet flavor; stone crab (available October through March); Shucks and Sushi Sundays, featuring half-off sushi and $2 oysters; and premium Alaskan wild salmon and halibut.

Depending on location, guests can typically expect to find a wide variety of seafood favorites on the menu such as fried calamari, grilled salmon, seared Yellowfin tuna, raw oysters, chef-crafted sushi, red king crab, Maine lobster, and sea scallops. Since 2010, the Oceanaire Seafood Room has been owned by Landry's, Inc., an international dining and hospitality group that also operates Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Joe's Crab Shack, and McCormick & Schmick's.