The Sam's Club Member's Mark Item That Delivers Drive‑thru Flavor At Home

You know you're in for a bargain when you walk into Sam's Club. But if you're looking for the best value at the Walmart-owned wholesale club, peruse the groceries labeled "Member's Mark." Sam's Club's in-house brand delivers quality and decent pricing across all categories, from chips to coffee to sweet cream butter. However, the label really stands out when it comes to its frozen food selection.

If there's one Sam's Club item you need to try before you die, it's the seasoned French fries. Crispy on the outside and perfectly fluffy on the inside, the straight-cut potato strips are battered in a spice blend before being frozen, ensuring they bring a zing of flavor in every bite. In fact, a slew of shoppers have compared them favorably to a fresh batch of fries from their local Checker's, Rally's, and Arby's restaurants.

"The Member's Mark fries were great. Perfect amount of seasoning; not as 'strong' as Rally's/Checker's fries, but similar," writes one customer in one of the more than 1,100 five-star reviews on the Sam's Club website. Another buyer raves, "Taste like Rally's but sooooo much better! Not greasy and so crispy and seasoned perfectly!" Yes, there's a reason these are on our list of Sam's Club copycats that are better than the real thing.