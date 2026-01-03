The Sam's Club Member's Mark Item That Delivers Drive‑thru Flavor At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You know you're in for a bargain when you walk into Sam's Club. But if you're looking for the best value at the Walmart-owned wholesale club, peruse the groceries labeled "Member's Mark." Sam's Club's in-house brand delivers quality and decent pricing across all categories, from chips to coffee to sweet cream butter. However, the label really stands out when it comes to its frozen food selection.
If there's one Sam's Club item you need to try before you die, it's the seasoned French fries. Crispy on the outside and perfectly fluffy on the inside, the straight-cut potato strips are battered in a spice blend before being frozen, ensuring they bring a zing of flavor in every bite. In fact, a slew of shoppers have compared them favorably to a fresh batch of fries from their local Checker's, Rally's, and Arby's restaurants.
"The Member's Mark fries were great. Perfect amount of seasoning; not as 'strong' as Rally's/Checker's fries, but similar," writes one customer in one of the more than 1,100 five-star reviews on the Sam's Club website. Another buyer raves, "Taste like Rally's but sooooo much better! Not greasy and so crispy and seasoned perfectly!" Yes, there's a reason these are on our list of Sam's Club copycats that are better than the real thing.
From value to convenience, Member's Mark fries are a 10/10
Not only are the Member's Mark fries available in a hefty 4-pound bag that grants you a whopping 21 servings, but they're also priced at just around $6 — way less than what you'd pay for 21 trips to the drive-thru. Plus, given that they can be popped in an air fryer for 14 minutes or baked in a conventional oven for no longer than 25, these frozen fries are ideal for padding out a quick weeknight dinner.
Savings and convenience aside, these are just some darn good French fries. They don't contain any artificial flavors, and per reviewers, aren't so salty as to make you pucker as soon as they hit your tongue. While some note that they lack the signature heat of Rally's/Checker's fries, that can be easily remedied by adding a sprinkling of black pepper before serving. Whether you serve them alongside a burger or dip them into various condiments while you're snacking in front of the TV, you can count on these crispy taters to deliver fast food flavor from the comfort of your own kitchen.
The only major complaint we've seen from Sam's Club members has less to do with the fries and more to do with the packaging, which isn't resealable. Since most folks probably aren't going through all 4 pounds in one day, adding an airtight zip to keep them fresh and freezer-burn-free would certainly be welcome.