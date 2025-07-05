Costco's Kirkland Signature Vs Sam's Club's Member's Mark Sweet Cream Butter: Which Is Better?

Whether you bake with it, spread it on toast, or use it to fry eggs and make vegetables more flavorful, there's no getting around the need for butter in the kitchen. But it can be rather costly, which is why it's nice to know that both Costco and Sam's Club offer Signature brands of their own butter to help keep prices manageable. This is especially helpful when the holidays hit and your baking practices turn your kitchen into a makeshift cookie factory, the moment butter becomes a commodity no self-respecting baker can do without.

Maybe there's an advantage to Costco's Kirkland butter that Sam's Club's members Mark butter just can't provide, or maybe it's Sam's Club's refrigerated cubes that help you level up your kitchen skills. To put the argument to rest, I scooped up a package of chain branded butters from both warehouse stores and unwrapped the truth about whether you have a better butter purchase when buying from Costco or Sam's Club. Then, I put the two through a comparison to see which one isn't just the best buy, but also which one gives the best results when you're looking for classic butter performance. And yes, classic butter performance is a thing. Any home cook can attest to this. While there may be obvious differences between items found in the Costco and Sam's Club delis and the Costco and Sam's Club meat departments, butter from the two chains is a whole different story.