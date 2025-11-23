Sam's Club Copycats That Are Better Than The Real Thing, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the rise of store-exclusive brands at retailers like Aldi, Costco, and Walmart, consumers are changing their tune on private label goods. While so-called "generic" brands were once derided as being lesser versions of the real thing, customers are firmly aboard the private label bandwagon these days. In fact, the proliferation of private label brands is one of the grocery trends sweeping retails spaces in 2025. Store exclusive brands are more affordable, but that's only part of their appeal. In many cases, these products are manufactured by the same companies that make name-brand goods, which means you can expect similar quality. And in some instances, the store-exclusive item ends up being better than the real deal.
Take Sam's Club, for example, a warehouse retailer that offers bulk groceries, household goods, appliances, apparel, and more. Along with name-brands, the chain carries a variety of store-exclusive goods under the Member's Mark banner. These private label products help consumers save money, but Member's Mark also offers some impressive products that exceed the quality of similar name-brand goods. We scoured the website and found snacks, coffee, bacon, frozen foods, and sweet treats that customers claim are better than the name-brand counterparts. Of course, you must be a member to shop at Sam's Club warehouses, though non-members can shop on the website (albeit with a 10% surcharge).
Member's Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips
If you're serious about snack time, variety packs are the way to go. Instead of getting one chip flavor, sampler packs feature a few tasty options, which makes for more dynamic snacking. At Sam's Club, the 42-count Member's Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips includes classic, barbecue, sour cream and onion, cheddar and sour cream, and wavy varieties. Shoppers can snag this massive pack for just $13.98, whereas a similar variety pack of Lays chips from another retailer would run you $10.29 for just 18 bags.
So, the price is clearly right for the Member's Mark chips, but what about the quality? As stated by a reviewer on the Sam's Club website, these chips are "Just as good as the others, but half the price!" Another shopper had this to say: "Members mark brand is cheaper but doesn't taste like it ... You get a variety at a reasonable price." We even highlighted Member's Mark wavy chips in our selection of store brand chips that give name brands a run for their money (a list that also includes Good & Gather Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips and Clancy's All Dressed Potato Chips).
Member's Mark Colombian Classic Medium-Dark Roast Ground Coffee
Count your days, Starbucks, as Sam's Club shoppers have discovered Member's Mark Colombian Classic Medium-Dark Roast Ground Coffee. Reviewers declare that this brew is "Coffee Snob Approved," and hold it in higher regard than Starbucks coffee, which one person describes as "overpriced" and burnt-tasting. Along with its rich flavor, Sam's Club coffee is fair-trade certified, which means it's sustainably and ethically sourced for guilt-free sipping.
Price-wise, Member's Mark Colombian coffee gives shoppers more caffeinated bang for their bucks. For $16.98, Sam's Club members can stock up on a 40-ounce canister, whereas a 12-ounce bag of Starbucks Colombia Medium Roast Ground Coffee retails for $8.04. Accordingly, you'd need at least three bags of Starbucks coffee to rival the volume available at Sam's Club, and you'd end paying $7.14 for less coffee. With a steady supply of tasty coffee at home, you'll be tempted to recreate your favorite beverages from famous chains. In this case, we recommend these coffee recipes that will put your standard cup to shame.
Member's Mark Double Smoked Thick Cut Bacon
Though it was featured in our roundup of the most ridiculous food trends from the year you were born, a sublime food like bacon shouldn't be judged for its early-aughts onslaught. While we've mostly moved beyond novelties like candied bacon and bacon-flavored vodka, this breakfast meat is here to stay. At Sam's Club, customers swear by Member's Mark Double Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, which features a whopping four pounds of pork for $16.47. Compared to Hormel Black Label Applewood Thick Cut Smoked Bacon, which comes in a 12-ounce pack and retails for $5.49 at Target, the Sam's Club variety is a better deal.
Dubbed the "perfect bacon" in one review on the Sam's Club website, Member's Mark thick cut bacon receives ample praise where its quality is concerned. Another review reads, "Always keep this bacon in my freezer. Large, thick, and perfect every time." And on Instagram, a commenter proclaims, "Yummmm this looks like our favorite name brand bacon but way better priced." Looking for new ways to enjoy this smoky, salty treat? Chicken fried bacon is a highly original (and tasty) way to prepare this classic breakfast food.
Member's Mark Mini Pizza Bagels
Along with Pizza Rolls, Bagel Bites were one of the pizza-adjacent finger foods that dominated the '90s. The novelty of eating tiny pizzas notwithstanding, Bagel Bites are an appealing snack because they're tasty, convenient, and easy to make. That brings us to Member's Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, a worthy rival to the name brand and the ultimate bargain where snacking is concerned. For just $9.98, members can snag a 72-count box of mini pizza bagels, made with real cheese and free of artificial colors, flavorings, and high fructose corn syrup.
Let's compare the Sam's Club brand to bona fide Bagel Bites. While these name-brand bites also lack artificial components, as well as high fructose corn syrup, and are affordably priced, they're only available in a 9-count box. And lest you think Bagel Bites has the monopoly on flavor, think again. In one review posted to the website, a Sam's Club member said their guests "were pleasantly surprised to hear [the mini pizza bagels] were Members Mark." Another review declares, "These are amazing. The amount you get for the price is unbeatable."
Member's Mark Animal Crackers
You're probably familiar with Nabisco's Barnum's Animals, the most recognizable animal cracker brand, thanks to its circus-themed packaging. However, there are actually a few distinct brands of animal crackers out there, including Member's Mark Animal Crackers from Sam's Club. These sweet snacks come in a massive 5-pound container, for which members pay an affordable $9.98. Barnum's Animals also come in bulk packages, but you don't get nearly as much. For $5.97, Walmart customers get a total of 10 ounces of crackers (as the pack contains 10 individually wrapped 1-ounce bags), whereas the Member's Mark Animal Crackers offer a whopping 80 ounces of snacks.
This Sam's Club exclusive appears to be a big hit among shoppers. According to the review page, this product "is a great price for a large container that will last longer than the small packages that are overpriced at local markets." Another reviewer describes the flavor of the crackers as, "Excellent quality, a perfect crunchy, not too sweet treat for kids or for adults." Animal crackers can also be incorporated into a killer tart crust if you're seeking more uncommon applications.
Member's Mark Seasoned French Fries
Factors like inflation and rising labor costs have increased prices at many fast food chains. As a result, consumers are on the hunt for cheaper alternatives that come close to, or even surpass, items from their favorite restaurants. Enter Member's Mark Seasoned French Fries, which have been favorably compared to the unique and scrumptious fries served up at Checkers & Rally's restaurants. The secret lies in the seasoned batter that creates a delectably crunchy texture, imbuing these spuds with added crispiness. According to a commenter on Instagram, Member's Mark Seasoned French Fries are the real deal: "Just tried them today. Tastes similar to Checkers fries." And according to a review on the Sam's Club site, "Compared to the other popular brands, [Member's Mark Seasoned French Fries] are definitely the best option."
For $5.97, Sam's Club members can pick up a 64-ounce bag of these seasoned fries. For roughly the same price ($5.59 at a New York location), you can score a sizable (but comparatively puny) extra large order of seasoned fries from Checkers & Rally's. If you want to replicate optimal fast food crispiness, making Member's Mark fries in the air fryer is the way to go. You can also check out these neat ways to upgrade frozen french fries.