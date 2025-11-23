Sam's Club Copycats That Are Better Than The Real Thing, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the rise of store-exclusive brands at retailers like Aldi, Costco, and Walmart, consumers are changing their tune on private label goods. While so-called "generic" brands were once derided as being lesser versions of the real thing, customers are firmly aboard the private label bandwagon these days. In fact, the proliferation of private label brands is one of the grocery trends sweeping retails spaces in 2025. Store exclusive brands are more affordable, but that's only part of their appeal. In many cases, these products are manufactured by the same companies that make name-brand goods, which means you can expect similar quality. And in some instances, the store-exclusive item ends up being better than the real deal.

Take Sam's Club, for example, a warehouse retailer that offers bulk groceries, household goods, appliances, apparel, and more. Along with name-brands, the chain carries a variety of store-exclusive goods under the Member's Mark banner. These private label products help consumers save money, but Member's Mark also offers some impressive products that exceed the quality of similar name-brand goods. We scoured the website and found snacks, coffee, bacon, frozen foods, and sweet treats that customers claim are better than the name-brand counterparts. Of course, you must be a member to shop at Sam's Club warehouses, though non-members can shop on the website (albeit with a 10% surcharge).