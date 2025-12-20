Buying Prime Rib At The Grocery Store? Use These 5 Tips To Get The Best Cut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Holiday celebrations just wouldn't be the same without a selection of tantalizing foods. While poultry and ham get plenty of love this time of the year, homemade prime rib is the true star of the dining table. Transcending your standard hunk of roasted beef, prime rib is juicy, succulent, and loaded with bold, meaty flavors. Though most people associate this fancy preparation with high-end restaurants, making prime rib on your own is not as intimidating as it might seem. The first and perhaps most important step is choosing the highest quality prime rib from the available selection.

Whether you hit up a grocery store or butcher shop, we have some essential tips for buying prime rib. The quality and freshness of the beef naturally make a huge difference, but the aging process it undergoes is another flavor factor to consider. How the roast is trimmed by the butcher can also affect the quality of the meat, as can the extent of the marbling evident throughout the cut of beef. Prime rib might not be a contender for a breezy weekday dinner, but the dish is ideal for celebrating the holiday season with the people near and dear to your heart.