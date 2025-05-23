Meat Department Red Flags To Look Out For

The meat counter at your local grocery store is a common place to stop during weekly shopping excursions. With a quick glance, supermarket meat departments may appear to be professionally operated and stocked with quality products — but it's always worthwhile to take a closer look to answer the nagging question: is the meat safe?

The good news is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture carries out oversight of meat-safety regulations, including how stores should sell meat to customers in regard to quality and food safety. You will find that grocery stores generally adhere to these safety guidelines, and some chains have their own meat department policies in place that can be even more strict than federal requirements.

Additionally, some concerns raised by consumers about meat department safety are the result of misconceptions. For example, meats on clearance are suspected of being unsafe, because many people believe that meat nearing its expiration date is of lesser quality — but in reality, it is typically still perfectly safe to eat. However, that's not to say there aren't some less-than-ideal meat department situations out there. Because of that, we spoke with experts to learn about what to be aware of at supermarket meat departments. Armed with expert knowledge and some tips for getting high-quality meat, if you look out for the following red flags, you can rest assured that your chosen protein is both delicious and safe.