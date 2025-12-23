The Kitchen Appliance That May Make Microwaves Obsolete

It's no secret that leftovers taste good, but reheating them can be a hassle — especially if you're in a rush. While a microwave is the easiest option, it often makes food soggy and unappetizing. One alternative gaining social media traction is the convection steam oven, sometimes called a combi-steam oven. Such appliances are particularly adept at preserving leftovers' original quality. Plus, they can cook a whole range of cuisine by using a unique combination of heat and moisture that supports even cooking without drying out your food.

On the most basic level, a steam oven primarily relies on steam to cook food. These appliances incorporate small water tanks. Water is filtered into a boiler and heated, and the resulting steam is released into the oven's main compartment. However, convection steam ovens allow you to choose steam only, convection only, or a combination of the two. This last option is a kind of "best-of-both-worlds" scenario. Steam helps food retain its natural moisture while the convection function circulates heat to ensure even cooking. In comparison to a conventional microwave, a convection steam oven offers far more options that allow you to customize cooking environments for specific meals.

Microwaves are convenient, but they're not quite as sophisticated. A microwave works by heating the water naturally found inside food. That water moves outward as food cooks. This accounts for the soggy and sometimes shriveled quality of microwaved meals.