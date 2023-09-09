The Best Fast Food Items To Keep As Leftovers

Much of the time, fast food is best straight off the grill and not great as leftovers after becoming cold and changing flavor and texture. However, some fast foods work well as leftovers. Believe it or not, some may even taste better on the second day. So, you may have been eating that Chipotle burrito or Panda Express takeout the wrong way all along.

The key to ending up with good fast food leftovers is knowing which have revival potential, how to reheat them, and how to repurpose them. While you may not be able to revive some fast food items to their former hot-from-the-fryer glory, there are plenty that taste pretty good or even amazing on day two. So, get ready to rethink the way you approach fast food by learning which ones you can transform into fast food indulgences that you'll look forward to eating the next day.