Want Copycat Arby's Roast Beef At Home? Here's Why It's Hard To Nail
In a fast food landscape dominated by burgers, tacos, and fried chicken, Arby's stands out with its dedication to the sandwich that made the chain famous. Juicy, flavorful slices of roast beef are stacked high on the restaurant's iconic selection of sandwiches. Although many parents have told kids that they "have fast food at home," this may be one case where they may truly be wrong. It's surprisingly hard to recreate Arby's succulent beef, thanks to several unique qualities of the meat and one key ingredient: sodium phosphate.
Aside from the beef itself, water, and salt, sodium phosphate is the only addition listed on the chain's declaration of ingredients. The substance is used for a variety of purposes in the food industry, several of which may contribute to Arby's beef's unique flavor and texture. Most notably, it's used as a curing agent to keep the beef as moist as possible during the cooking process, which Arby's refers to as a self-basting solution. In addition, it can also improve food by balancing pH, which often enhances taste.
Although sodium phosphate can be purchased online and elsewhere by home cooks, it's not a common ingredient in most pantries. In addition, it's not clear or intuitive how Arby's integrates the ingredient in the beef preparation process. For this reasons, among others, it's hard to nail the precise texture and flavor found at your local Arby's.
Not your everyday roast beef recipe
This uncommon ingredient may contribute significantly to the restaurant's distinctive beef, but it's likely not the only reason. The prep process is among them. Most home cooks making a roast beef recipe follow a predictable process involving seasoning, searing, and then oven-roasting the beef. In contrast, current and former Arby's workers on Reddit reveal the company's beef arrives frozen and follows a multi-step process that involves regular cooking ovens and lower-temperature holding ovens.
In addition, employees describe the meat as "compressed" or closer to ground beef, as opposed to the whole muscle most home cooks prepare. This can create a substantial texture difference, sodium phosphate aside. However, among the critical facts about Arby's roast beef you should know is the company has publicly denied that the beef is delivered to stores as a paste, gel, liquid, or other non-traditional form.
There's no doubt there are plenty of fast food copycat recipes that produce reliably delicious and authentic results. However, unless you're willing to experiment with new ingredients and different types of meat products, you may find yourself failing to replicate that one-of-a-kind Arby's experience.