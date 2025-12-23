In a fast food landscape dominated by burgers, tacos, and fried chicken, Arby's stands out with its dedication to the sandwich that made the chain famous. Juicy, flavorful slices of roast beef are stacked high on the restaurant's iconic selection of sandwiches. Although many parents have told kids that they "have fast food at home," this may be one case where they may truly be wrong. It's surprisingly hard to recreate Arby's succulent beef, thanks to several unique qualities of the meat and one key ingredient: sodium phosphate.

Aside from the beef itself, water, and salt, sodium phosphate is the only addition listed on the chain's declaration of ingredients. The substance is used for a variety of purposes in the food industry, several of which may contribute to Arby's beef's unique flavor and texture. Most notably, it's used as a curing agent to keep the beef as moist as possible during the cooking process, which Arby's refers to as a self-basting solution. In addition, it can also improve food by balancing pH, which often enhances taste.

Although sodium phosphate can be purchased online and elsewhere by home cooks, it's not a common ingredient in most pantries. In addition, it's not clear or intuitive how Arby's integrates the ingredient in the beef preparation process. For this reasons, among others, it's hard to nail the precise texture and flavor found at your local Arby's.