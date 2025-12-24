This Is The Best Aldi Dip, Hands Down
When it comes to affordable but delicious ready-to-eat foods, Aldi has quite a lineup, including dips. But which option is worth your hard-earned cash? To find out, we ranked the best dips sold at Aldi and came to the conclusion that the one you should try is the grocery store chain's spinach artichoke dip.
We know spinach artichoke dip is one of those foods that you can find versions of at nearly any supermarket. (Then, there are homemade options like our cold spinach artichoke dip recipe.) However, our taste test revealed that Aldi's version is supreme among the chain's offerings, partly because of how similar it is to the cold version of the dip that's often served in bread bowls at casual dinner parties. Our reviewer found the dip to be creamy and savory, two qualities that you want in a spinach artichoke dip. Aldi's spinach artichoke dip is also versatile. It can be eaten as a dip with chips, crackers, or vegetables or used as a spread on sandwiches.
What others think about Aldi's spinach artichoke dip
Aldi's Park Street Deli Spinach Artichoke Dip is sold in 10-ounce containers for just $3.29 (prices may vary by location), which makes it a snack that won't break the bank for your next gathering. Another reason it's our choice for best Aldi dip is its delicious combination of mozzarella, parmesan, and Neufchatel cheeses. It also contains artichokes and spinach (of course), mayonnaise, and sour cream, just like your family's recipe likely includes. It only has 60 calories per serving, which is decent when you consider the ingredients.
Taste tests are inevitably subjective, but the dip also has relatively positive reviews, especially for the product's price. Fans on Reddit say the dip is even more delicious if you warm it up with fresh mozzarella cheese and garlic salt. (And to finish your shopping haul right, here are more recommendations for the best Aldi foods under $3 that are worth a try, including whole wheat crackers to accompany the creamy dip.)