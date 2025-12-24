This Is The Best Aldi Dip, Hands Down

When it comes to affordable but delicious ready-to-eat foods, Aldi has quite a lineup, including dips. But which option is worth your hard-earned cash? To find out, we ranked the best dips sold at Aldi and came to the conclusion that the one you should try is the grocery store chain's spinach artichoke dip.

We know spinach artichoke dip is one of those foods that you can find versions of at nearly any supermarket. (Then, there are homemade options like our cold spinach artichoke dip recipe.) However, our taste test revealed that Aldi's version is supreme among the chain's offerings, partly because of how similar it is to the cold version of the dip that's often served in bread bowls at casual dinner parties. Our reviewer found the dip to be creamy and savory, two qualities that you want in a spinach artichoke dip. Aldi's spinach artichoke dip is also versatile. It can be eaten as a dip with chips, crackers, or vegetables or used as a spread on sandwiches.