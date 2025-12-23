The Simple Trick Anthony Bourdain Used To Order The Best Meal At Any Restaurant

While he preferred to cook simpler foods when he was at home with his family, Anthony Bourdain was known as one of the world's most adventurous eaters. He traveled the globe, letting the food he ate and the places he visited shape his worldview. However, he always seemed to look at things from the perspective of a chef, which is exactly why he was able to find the best thing on the menu no matter where he went.

"Ideally eating should be a completely emotional, non-intellectual experience," he said on the Good Food Podcast in 2010. "It should be about pleasure and letting yourself go." Being in control is at the top of the list in regard to chef's job description. Yet, when it was time to relax and enjoy someone else's cooking, Bourdain believed that chefs should take a more laissez faire approach. By allowing the person cooking the meal to choose its direction, you inherently wind up getting something good. "[Chefs] generally walk into restaurants and say. 'I'll have what you're good at — just do it to me.'" By letting the chef take the reigns, you're going to hear (and taste) the story they want to tell. "Those are the meals i enjoy most," he said, adding, "It also — wonderfully enough — seems to be the direction restaurants are heading."