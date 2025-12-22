Why 'Pasture-Raised' On Beef Packaging Isn't The Green Flag You Think It Is

When shopping for meat, it's good practice to know the common phrases on beef packaging and what they mean. For instance, it's helpful to know the truth about grass-fed beef and to compare grass-fed vs. grain-feed beef to get a better understanding of where your beef comes from and how it will taste. Another label you have likely come across is "pasture-raised," which has to do with the cows' living conditions rather than their diet. However, you should view this label with a critical eye since its meaning is largely up for interpretation.

In theory, pasture-raised cattle are raised outdoors on grassland, rather than being confined to stalls or tight, indoor living conditions. This practice is praised for its humane, ethical approach to raising livestock for food. However, the problem is that the label "pasture-raised" is unregulated by the USDA, meaning its loose definition allows food companies to establish their own interpretation, which could range from cattle that is raised completely on pasture, to cows that spend only a fraction of their time outside in small spaces. Thus, while pasture-raised sounds nice, without certified backing, its difficult to know if it's a gimmick or truly a humane practice.

It's also important to keep in mind that pasture-raised doesn't necessarily mean that the cows are fed only grass — instead, the farmers may feed them both grass and grain (unless otherwise indicated). Similarly, grass-fed cows aren't necessarily eating only grass or living completely on pastures, unless it's certified 100% grass-fed.