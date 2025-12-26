You Can Make This Cursed Homemade Deli Meat From Vienna Sausages And Kraft Mac & Cheese
When it comes to different types of foodies, there's adventurous — and then there's Andrew Zimmern levels of adventurous. And for those who fall into the latter camp, the more bizarre the food, the better. Second only to traveling the world in search of them, scrolling through TikTok is one of the best ways to stumble upon some strange snacks that one might imagine could have only been cooked up in a mad scientist's lab. Well, buckle up, because we might have just come across one of the oddest and perhaps most visually unsettling eats on the platform.
Enter: DIY deli meat. If you find that picking some up at your local deli counter is just far too convenient, you can indeed embark on the challenge of making some yourself using Vienna sausages and Kraft macaroni and cheese. This idea comes to us from TikTok creator The Vulgar Chef, whose video showcasing the recipe has racked up roughly 2 million views.
The creation could be likened to a version of mortadella, a pork loaf that's sometimes freckled with pockets of fillings like pistachios or olives. The "homemade" meat is created by grinding up Vienna sausages, mixing in some cheese-coated macaroni, and packing everything into a container to harden into a log. Once it's become sufficiently solid, you can then slice it up, fry it, and eat it in a sandwich.
@thevulgarchef
Boars head? Never heard of her.
Mac and cheese loaf isn't new
So, is this straight-up nightmare fuel, a stunning example of free will, or perhaps a little bit of both? Although whipping up unique bites seems to be the TikToker's M.O., the commenters on this video seem pretty flabbergasted. Aside from the many humorous reaction memes, some of the comments included "Absolutely not," to "I'm calling the police." But while a look into how the sausage is made (or in this case, remade) might not be the most savory to some, as we alluded to above, there are daring foodies out there that can see the potential in the unusual. "Unfortunately this looks incredible to me," one user wrote, while another admitted, "I'm not happy about it but I know that thing fried was bangin'."
Meanwhile, other users simply felt that everyone was overreacting to the pairing, particularly because it actually already exists as a cold cut. Yep, mac and cheese loaf is an old-school deli meat right up there with olive loaf in terms of mid-century nostalgia. Though many folks may not be clamoring to make it themselves, people still enjoy the food today. "Don't knock it, it's delicious," declared one Reddit user in a thread about the deli meat. "It's so good on fresh crusty bread," shared another fan. As a few others pointed out, hot dogs and mac and cheese have long been a classic pairing — this version just makes it easier to put on a sandwich. Can't argue with that logic — everything does taste better between two slices of bread.