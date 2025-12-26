You Can Make This Cursed Homemade Deli Meat From Vienna Sausages And Kraft Mac & Cheese

When it comes to different types of foodies, there's adventurous — and then there's Andrew Zimmern levels of adventurous. And for those who fall into the latter camp, the more bizarre the food, the better. Second only to traveling the world in search of them, scrolling through TikTok is one of the best ways to stumble upon some strange snacks that one might imagine could have only been cooked up in a mad scientist's lab. Well, buckle up, because we might have just come across one of the oddest and perhaps most visually unsettling eats on the platform.

Enter: DIY deli meat. If you find that picking some up at your local deli counter is just far too convenient, you can indeed embark on the challenge of making some yourself using Vienna sausages and Kraft macaroni and cheese. This idea comes to us from TikTok creator The Vulgar Chef, whose video showcasing the recipe has racked up roughly 2 million views.

The creation could be likened to a version of mortadella, a pork loaf that's sometimes freckled with pockets of fillings like pistachios or olives. The "homemade" meat is created by grinding up Vienna sausages, mixing in some cheese-coated macaroni, and packing everything into a container to harden into a log. Once it's become sufficiently solid, you can then slice it up, fry it, and eat it in a sandwich.