Walmart's Best Last-Minute Gifts For Food Lovers: Kitchen Appliances, Stocking Stuffers, And More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you've done the bulk of your shopping well in advance of the holiday season, you might still be on the hunt for stocking stuffers or larger presents at the last minute. Rather than racking your brain or emptying your wallet as you round out your gift list, you can check out some fitting and affordable options that Walmart has to offer. We've rounded up a series of items both big and small that would make great gifts for the food lovers in your life.

Our suggestions include a variety of highly rated products, from kitchen appliances to holiday-themed candy and lots more. Many are available at a discount, so they may be even more affordable than you expected. Plus, you might find a treat or two for yourself or finally pick up a handy device you've thought about buying for a while. Note that the discounts on many of these items are only applicable for online purchases.