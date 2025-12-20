Walmart's Best Last-Minute Gifts For Food Lovers: Kitchen Appliances, Stocking Stuffers, And More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you've done the bulk of your shopping well in advance of the holiday season, you might still be on the hunt for stocking stuffers or larger presents at the last minute. Rather than racking your brain or emptying your wallet as you round out your gift list, you can check out some fitting and affordable options that Walmart has to offer. We've rounded up a series of items both big and small that would make great gifts for the food lovers in your life.
Our suggestions include a variety of highly rated products, from kitchen appliances to holiday-themed candy and lots more. Many are available at a discount, so they may be even more affordable than you expected. Plus, you might find a treat or two for yourself or finally pick up a handy device you've thought about buying for a while. Note that the discounts on many of these items are only applicable for online purchases.
Lodge Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven
The 5.5-quart Lodge Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven would make a great gift for anyone who enjoys cooking hearty stews and braised dishes. The handy kitchen workhorse is also good for roasting, broiling, and baking. There's also no need to transfer your food to a different dish once you're done because a Dutch oven looks right at home as a serving vessel on a festive dinner table. Available in blue, white, or red, the spacious 5.5-quart Lodge Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven is available for $44.67.
KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender
Another versatile kitchen tool, the KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender could make a good gift for someone who doesn't want to pull out a full-sized blender to perform quick tasks in the kitchen. It's suitable for preparing purees, sauces, soups, and smoothies. A 3-cup-sized blending jar comes included. Note that while some versions cost between $49 and $60, red, black, and pistachio-colore options are available for a discounted price. You can purchase a KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender at Walmart online for $39.88.
CHEF iQ Smart Wireless Thermometer
This gift is for the slightly more advanced cooks in your circle — the ones who cook up an absolute spread during the holidays or enjoy grilling in the summer. While regular temperature probes require repeated checking, the WiFi-enabled CHEF iQ Smart Wireless Thermometer sends you updates on the internal and ambient cooking temperatures of the meat straight to your phone. This makes it perfect for slow-cooked foods like brisket and turkey. The 2025 3rd Gen model of the CHEF iQ Smart Wireless Thermometer is available at Walmart for $79.
Dove Crumbl Confettic Cake Body Scrub
The Confetti Cake themed body scrub is deliciously whimsical, making it a great stocking stuffer for anyone with a penchant for baked sweets. Scented to resemble sugar cookies and buttercream frosting, the body cleanser is infused with confetti-like scrubbing particles for soft exfoliation. You can buy a 15-ounce jar of Dove Crumbl Confetti Cake Body Scrub at Walmart for $7.97.
Squishmallows Original Plushie: Illia the Red Sriracha
Food-themed plushies make adorable little gifts and could even serve as conversation starters at a gathering. The Squichallows Original Illia, in its striking red chili theme, is great for folks who love spicy food. The ultra-plush toy measures 7.5 inches and can easily be cleaned by hand. Grab the Squishmallows Original Plushie: Illia in Red Sriracha at Walmart for $10.49.
Reese's Peanut Butter Trees
You can never have enough Christmas-themed candy around the holidays, making these Peanut Butter Trees a good pick. The individually wrapped candy bars are perfect for handing out whole or even decorating holiday cakes. Buy a pack of six Reese's Peanut Butter Trees at Walmart for $6.32.
Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Collectible Blind Capsule
Mini Brands Fill the Fridge brings dozens of your favorite foods intricately made into miniatures for stocking up the realistic mini fridge that's also available from the brand. You get a single surprise food per individual capsule, and there are over 60 different items to collect. Pick up the Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Collectible Blind Capsule at Walmart for $7.97.
Frankford Nickelodeon Holiday Gummy Krabby Patties Pretty Patties
SpongeBob SquarePants fans can eat Krabby Patties this holiday season, or at least a gummy version of the timeless burger. The sweet treats come in six colors, with each patty individually wrapped. Flavors include pineapple, grape, orange, green apple, cherry, and blue raspberry. You can buy Frankford Nickelodeon Holiday Gummy Krabby Patties at Walmart for $2.
Thyme & Table Ice Bucket
A classic gift for a kitchen or home bar enthusiast, the ice bucket from Thyme & Table comes with a brushed metal black exterior with gold accents. It has stainless steel construction (instead of plastic), double-walled insulation, and is large enough for home get-togethers and parties. You can purchase the Thyme & Table Stainless Steel Ice Bucket at Walmart for $24.76.
KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Splurge on yourself or the cooking enthusiast in your family with the KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer. This large 5-Quart capacity mixer comes with the works — dough hook, whip, and flat beater — for prepping all kinds of sweet and savory recipes. It's available in multiple colors, including almond cream, blue velvet, and wildflower. You can buy the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at Walmart for $349.99.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De'Longhi Coffee and Espresso Maker with Coffee Tasting Set
Whether you're eyeing it as a gift for a coffee lover or looking to pick up another machine for yourself, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De'Longhi is a great last-minute buy. The machine makes quick single and double espresso shots for a variety of drinks and is perfect for small kitchens and coffee corners. This model, available in black, gray, and white accents, also comes with a 12-capsule sampler variety pack. You can buy the Nespresso Vertuo Pop by De'Longhi Coffee and Espresso Maker at Walmart for $89.
Ferrero Rocher Holiday Chocolate Gift Box
Another classic candy perfectly presented for Christmas, the Ferrero Rocher Holiday Chocolate Gift Box comes with 12 individually wrapped chocolate pieces in a Christmas tree-shaped box. You could buy them as a gift for one person or hand out individual candies to a crowd. You can pick up the Ferrero Rocher Holiday Chocolate Gift Box from Walmart for $10.28.
Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
The Owala FreeSip water bottle makes a great stocking stuffer because of how versatile it is. The 32-ounce insulated bottle can help keep your beverages hot or cold, and the leak-proof cap comes with a built-in straw that you can either use to sip or swig from the well-designed spout. Available in creative color schemes like shy marshmallow, coastal mist, and twilight forest, you can find the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle at Walmart for $34.94.
Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
If you know someone who loves frozen drinks, check if they've got a slushie maker. If they don't an item like the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Machine could be a highlight of their holidays. Folks can use it to make frozen coffees, margaritas, and other icy beverages. This unit comes with a 72-ounce capacity and the ability to keep drinks frozen for up to 12 hours. You can buy the Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker from Walmart for $229.
Ghirardelli Limited Edition Holiday Chocolate Assortment
Ghirardelli chocolates are a great gift for any chocolate lover, and it's always a good idea to pick up a few bags for yourself around the holidays. These limited-edition treats come in caramel, mint cookie, and peppermint bark flavors. Pick up a pack of Ghirardelli Limited Edition Holiday Chocolate Assortment Squares at Walmart for $9.97.
Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker
Nugget ice offers a softer and more easily chewed alternative to regular ice cubes. It's especially good for cooling coffee and sodas and for use in smoothies. This Frigidaire ice maker could be a great gift idea for someone who enjoys hosting. The appliance can make up to 33 pounds of ice in a day, and it only takes about 15 minutes to work its magic. It's also one of the best discounts on the list right now. You can buy the Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker at Walmart for $99.
Programmable Slow Cooker by Drew Barrymore
If you know someone with a treasure trove of slow cooker recipes, consider getting them this 6-quart appliance by Drew Barrymore. Available in a striking black color with a wildflower design, the device comes with convenient presets for meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili. You can buy the Programmable Slow Cooker by Drew Barrymore in Wildflower Black Sesame from Walmart for $40.
Midtown Room Decanter with Espresso Martini Mix
This unique espresso martini starter is for the cocktail enthusiast in your circle. Gift them this elegant cut glass decanter that comes with a dry coffee mix inside. Simply add vodka and let it steep for 48 hours to have an espresso martini base that's ready to serve on the rocks or with a fizzy mixer. Plus, the bottle, which can hold over 23 ounces of drinks, can be reused to store your spirit or liquid of choice. The Midtown Room Decanter with Espresso Martini Mix is available at Walmart for $9.97.
Hillshire Farm Deluxe Meat and Cheese Holiday Gift Set
This Hillshire Farm Deluxe Meat and Cheese Assortment is perfect for people assembling all those holiday season charcuterie boards and appetizer trees. This holiday gift set comes complete with two 5-ounce sausages, blocks of cheddar and Swiss cheese, wheat crackers, two types of mustard, and a jar of fig jam. All you need is a board and some cutlery to have the charcuterie ready to go. Buy the Hillshire Farm Deluxe Meat and Cheese Holiday Gift Set from Walmart for $19.54.
Sour Patch Kids Coal Black Raspberry Candy
The playful Sour Patch Kids Coal soft and chewy candy comes in a black raspberry flavor. The pieces are designed to resemble coal, making them a fun stocking stuffer or joke gift. They could also double as a unique decoration for holiday desserts. You can buy a 3-ounce pack of SOUR PATCH KIDS Coal Black Raspberry Candy from Walmart for $1.24.
Electric Can Opener by Drew Barrymore
If you know someone who buys a lot of canned goods, a small hands-free electric can opener could be the perfect gift. Available in multiple soft shades like lavender, sage green, and rose, this battery-powered device could help make food prep easier. You can buy the battery-operated electric can opener by Drew Barrymore at Walmart for $24.98.
Goose Creek Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Scented Jar Candle
Give a whiff of nostalgia to anyone who enjoys Little Debbie snacks with the Christmas Tree Cake-scented candle. This large candle has three wicks and weighs in at 14.5 ounces, ensuring a long burn time of over 40 hours. You could pair it with Little Debbie's Festive Christmas Tree Cake Coffee Creamer for even more festive-themed fun. A Christmas-themed gingerbread cookie version is also available. You can snag the Goose Creek 3-Wick Little Debbie Scented Jar Candle at Walmart for $13.22.
Thyme & Table Cocktail Shaker
An easy gift that anyone with a home bar will find useful is a good cocktail shaker. It never hurts to have more than one, especially for those who enjoy hosting. This 18-ounce shaker from Thyme & Table comes with a nice gold finish, making it suitable for special occasions. You can pick up the Thyme & Table Stainless Steel Gold Cocktail Shaker from Walmart for $12.76.
Bay Island Bubble Tea Gift Set
For folks who like some extra texture with their tea, the Bay Island Bubble Tea with Instant Boba Milk Tea comes in a colorful gift set. The item includes a fun emoji glass, a reusable wide straw, and a tea mix that can be prepared with hot water. The Bay Island Bubble Tea Gift Set is available at Walmart for $9.97.
Hershey's Kisses Grinch candy
A giant Hershey's Kiss in Grinch-inspired packaging would make a nice holiday treat for yourself or a good last-minute gift. The 1.45-ounce milk chocolate treat comes with a "Grinchmas" opening tab and is large enough to share. You can buy Hershey's Kisses Grinch candy at Walmart for $2.