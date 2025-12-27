Costco offers more than amazing deals on you favorite household items. It's also a great place to try new foods, as it sells a wide array of options from all cultures and cuisines. It carries well-known foods made in America — including almonds, Cheerios, and (of course) Costco's famous $1.50 food court hot dogs —as well as those manufactured by high-quality international brands.

From some of the best jarred pasta sauces to amazing French bakery items, there is a little something for everyone at Costco. And there's one part of the world that the warehouse chain represents particularly well: Asia. From East Asia to Southeast Asia to South Asia, Costco sources fresh, frozen, and pantry items from all corners of the vast continent. Customers swear by products like its Indian staples, and Japanese dishes. Plus, everyone loves the added bonus of Costco's competitive pricing, and the bulk sizing that the store is known for. Read on to discover the best Asian foods to buy at Costco based on customer reviews.