The Best Asian Foods To Buy At Costco, Based On Customer Reviews
Costco offers more than amazing deals on you favorite household items. It's also a great place to try new foods, as it sells a wide array of options from all cultures and cuisines. It carries well-known foods made in America — including almonds, Cheerios, and (of course) Costco's famous $1.50 food court hot dogs —as well as those manufactured by high-quality international brands.
From some of the best jarred pasta sauces to amazing French bakery items, there is a little something for everyone at Costco. And there's one part of the world that the warehouse chain represents particularly well: Asia. From East Asia to Southeast Asia to South Asia, Costco sources fresh, frozen, and pantry items from all corners of the vast continent. Customers swear by products like its Indian staples, and Japanese dishes. Plus, everyone loves the added bonus of Costco's competitive pricing, and the bulk sizing that the store is known for. Read on to discover the best Asian foods to buy at Costco based on customer reviews.
Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
Bibigo's steamed chicken & vegetable dumplings deliver on both convenience, and flavor. The Korean-style dumplings are made using thin wrappers, and plentiful filling, creating a juicy, delicious bite that is superior to many other frozen dumplings. "These are SO good. I made a trip to Costco just to get more, a week after I bought the first box," said one reviewer on Reddit. "Probably the best frozen product Costco sells," another agreed.
Not only are the dumplings themselves delicious, but they also come with a dipping sauce that reviewers rave about. If you prefer, you can also top them with your own favorite condiments like chili oil, black vinegar, or sriracha. For added versatility, these dumplings work well as a standalone meal or snack, and are also delicious when paired with other Asian dishes like fried rice, kimchi, or classic teriyaki chicken. The only knock against these dumplings seems to be that the packaging is a bit bulky, so it takes up a lot of room in the freezer. Otherwise, they get winning reviews across the board.
Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen
The tonkotsu ramen from Nongshim that Costco sells is made with a rich pork broth, classic ramen noodles, and a savory seasoning mix, as well as an optional spicy sauce to add if you'd like some kick. One Reddit reviewer declared it one "of the absolute best Ramen Bowls you'll ever eat!" And the praise doesn't stop there. In the same thread, another said, "This one is the freaking bomb. [Add a] couple fried eggs, fresh green onion, and everything bagel seasoning on top."
Though it may not be as rich or flavorful as a big batch of Japanese tonkotsu ramen freshly made, complete with a famously milky broth bursting with pork flavor, this is a faster, more affordable, and shelf-stable alternative that still tastes delicious in its own right. And it's easy to prepare: Once you open the packet, simply fill the cup with water as you would with another favorite brand of instant ramen, then pop it into the microwave for 4 minutes. Just like that, you have a delicious meal, ready to go.
Jongga Kimchi
It doesn't get much more authentic than this Napa cabbage kimchi. Jongga is one of the most popular kimchi brands in Korea, and thankfully, it also sells its products at Costco, giving anyone with a membership easy access to this tasty, spicy veggie dish. Here, the cabbage is mixed with classic kimchi ingredients like radish, garlic, onions, rice paste, and shrimp sauce to help it ferment, and impart tons of flavor. It's free of additives like high fructose corn syrup, MSG, and preservatives, so the ingredients list stays pretty close to one for homemade kimchi.
Along with the quality of the ingredients, and the authenticity of the preparation, this kimchi gets high marks for its flavor. "My Korean mom thinks it's great kimchi. And her kimchi that she makes is locally world famous so that's saying something," said one Reddit reviewer. "One of the reasons why I got a Costco membership was for cheap, quality kimchi, " another added. "This is my first time trying Jongga and it's pretty tasty."
Royal Asia Prawn Hacao
Hacao, also known as har gow, are traditional Cantonese shrimp dumplings that are a staple of dim sum dining. The shellfish filling is usually encased in a thin tapioca-and-flour wrapper before being steamed. They're delicious, but making these tasty dumplings from scratch can be time-consuming, so it's a process that some may avoid if they aren't comfortable in the kitchen. Luckily, Costco makes it possible to still get your hacao fix without the work.
In the frozen section, you'll find a 40-count box of Royal Asia prawn hacao for less than $18, which amounts to less than 50 cents per dumpling. Though affordable, these dumplings don't skimp out on flavor. Even tough critics praise the taste of both the filling, and the wrapper, claiming that they're even better than some har gow found at dim sum restaurants. "My family were pleasantly surprised at how good these were. So I went back and picked up another box while they were on sale," said one reviewer on Reddit, and most other commenters agreed. The one negative note is that the sauce leaves a little something to be desired, so maybe consider whipping up your own instead.
Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons
Many prepared frozen foods are delicious, but not great for your nutrition. The Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons, however, will meet both your wants and needs. With only 130 calories, and 6 grams of protein in eight of these mini wontons, they'll satisfy your craving for a delicious bite without tanking your daily diet.
It's not just the nutrient info that makes these wontons a winning pick. They also taste really good, with a filling that features a mix of chicken, cabbage, cilantro, green onion, soy sauce, and spices, for an authentic Korean flavor that is savory, and satisfying. You can pan-fry, air-fry, or boil these for added textural variety. While you can snack on these dumplings solo, one Redditor has offered a genius way to level up: Add them to instant ramen. "I usually dump in 10 mini dumplings in the boiling soup mix, add 2 eggs, then the instant noodles," the savvy Costco member explained. Delicious, fast, and affordable meal, coming right up.
Golden Island Korean Barbecue Pork Jerky
This pork jerky is the ultimate blend of sweet and savory. The marinade combines garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, vinegar, and other spices to strike the perfect balance. In addition to its craveable flavor, the jerky also has a tender texture, so there's no pulling or tugging; it's just delicious, and easy to eat.
"I was pleasantly surprised by this stuff. I was totally against even trying pork jerky. I'm a bit hesitant with pork anything, but my girlfriend said they're really good," said one Redditor. "So after she ate half the bag I decided to try it yea I took the other half." In the same thread, another Redditor wrote: "That's literally my favorite jerky ... the best tasting jerky in the planet and tender." This seems to be the general consensus: People love the flavor, and the texture of this jerky.
There are, however, a few notable downsides. One is that this jerky is relatively high in sugar, with 9 grams per serving. Not only does this impart a very sweet taste, but it also leaves your fingers sticky, which some reviews call out as a bit annoying. Overall, though, it's a side effect most people are willing to look past.
Isabelle Pineapple Cakes
Pineapple cakes are a classic Taiwanese dessert, but they represent so much more. Pineapple is an important symbol in many Asian cultures, synonymous with prosperity, luck, and success. As such, pineapple cakes are often given as gifts, and used to celebrate special occasions like weddings, and holidays.
These pineapple cakes from Taiwanse brand Isabelle are made with a buttery, shortbread-eqsue crust, and delicious pineapple jam. They are perfect for those in the U.S. looking to experience the delicious delicacy, and they've clearly got a fan base, as praise for the Isabelle pineapple cakes stacks up fast.
In a Reddit thread asking for feedback on this product, many chimed in with glowing accolades. "I immediately grabbed the pineapple cakes when I saw it. Sooooo delicious," said one user. Another added: "Gone through at least 7-8 boxes since 2022. The best commercial pineapple cakes outside of Taiwan." A third agreed: "Those are my favorite pre-packaged pineapple cakes. Highly recommend. You can find cheaper ones at Asian supermarkets, but they're rarely as good as these."
Tasty Bite Madras Lentils
This Costco buy is perfect for days or evenings when you want something satisfying, but don't feel like cooking. The packets feature a mix of lentils and kidney beans that have been cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with savory spices. After just a minute in the microwave, they're ready to eat over rice, with your favorite naan, as a chili-like side, or mixed with your favorite animal protein.
You can also do as some fans on Reddit do, and get a little more creative with your dishes using Tasty Bite's Madras Lentils. "Ooo yes these are good! I usually eat them with rice and raw bell pepper, green onion, shredded carrots and cabbage for some crunch," recommended one Redditor. "I love putting a little feta and scorpion pepper in it," said another.
However you choose to eat this protein-packed product, you really can't beat the convenience. "These are a great easy lunch to take to work. Aldi sells mini naan bread that fits in the toaster so I take a pack of this plus these lentils and I'm set," explained yet another fan on Reddit.
Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho
This microwavable soup is an excellent way to satisfy a craving for traditional Vietnamese pho. While it might not be as tasty as a freshly made bowl at a restaurant, this shelf-stable version makes for a convenient alternative, and is an easy meal when you're short on time.
Some Costco customers have noted that while the noodles in Snapdragon's pho are a bit thicker than the rice noodles traditionally used in pho, they still have a high-quality taste — especially when topped with the included packet of chili oil. "It's a nice change of pace from cup o' noodle so I like to have them in my rotation," said one reviewer on Reddit. Another declared: "These are AWESOME. Add some shrimp or chicken and it's great."
While some customers are perfectly satisfied eating this soup as recommended on the package, others have suggested interesting ways to spice it up. Consider adding thin slices of leftover steak or pieces of rotisserie chicken, or mixing in a flavorful condiment or sauce. Any combination of mirin, hoisin, and lime juice will take this soup up a notch.
Ajinomoto Vegetable Yakisoba
This Japanese-style noodle stir fry is mixed with vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, and broccoli, and topped with a savory garlic and sesame sauce. Unlike in other microwavable meals, these noodles don't get rubbery. Instead, they develop a satisfying, chewy texture that contrasts nicely with the crunch of the veggies.
Like other frozen dishes, you can choose to dress your yakisoba up with your own sauces, toppings, and add-ins. If you want to make the dish a bit heartier, or change it up, that's easy to do. "They're pretty good for frozen noodles. I sometimes add tofu or a ramen egg to up the protein," stated one Reddit review. "We add chicken, teriyaki sauce and extra veggies and use two noodle packets and have leftovers," another said. While the nutritional content is relatively healthy — 410 calories per packet with 11 grams of protein, and 7 grams of fiber — it's worth noting that the dish is very high in sodium, with one packet accounting for 50% of your daily value. That's just something to keep in mind if you plan to eat this regularly, which you may want to do.
Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice
This Japanese-style fried rice is filled with white meat chicken, and vegetables like edamame, bell peppers, and carrots. It features classic Japanese flavors like soy sauce, mirin, and sesame. And, after just three minutes in the microwave, it's hot and ready to eat, making it the perfect easy meal.
The impressive taste and convenience of Ajinomoto's fried rice haven't gone unnoticed by Costco shoppers. "Costco yakitori chicken fried rice is one of my favorite quick meals to make. I add an over easy fried egg, white pepper and a drizzle of sesame oil to make it more filling," began one Reddit thread, and dozens of commenters agreed with the recommendation, singing the praises of this delicious fried rice. "Yes! It comes individually portioned in microwavable bags, super convenient and tasty," one added, while yet another said: "I agree, one of my favorites. I add some of the Kirkland pre-cooked grilled chicken bites to beef it up a little bit myself. Makes a good easy work lunch."
Stonefire Mini Naan
Naan, a traditional Indian flatbread, is an ideal side for saucy meals, as it will let you soak up all that delicious flavor, and add a buttery, rich element. Naan gets its distinctive air bubbles, and a slightly charred texture, from being baked in a tandoor oven. This sets it apart from other flatbreads like pita, and makes it truly beloved by those who've tried it. And, while nothing beats freshly baked naan, Stonefire makes a package of mini naan breads that comes pretty close.
Available at Costco, Stonefire's naan comes in a pack of 18 for roughly $6, so you can keep it stocked without busting your grocery budget. While it pairs well with classic Indian dishes like chicken tikka masala or palek paneer, you can also get more creative with how you use it. Try using these little breads as wraps for miniature sandwiches, or as the crust of bite-sized pizzas. You can also use them to soak up the juices of your favorite barbecue dish. They are "dangerously good," according to one fan on Reddit, while another states: "These are so delicious and versatile." Just be sure to store them in the fridge once the package has been opened to help prevent mold.
Kewpie Mayonnaise
Kewpie is a beloved Japanese mayo made with egg yolks and vinegar. This combo gives it a custard-like texture that you won't find in more Americanized mayos like Hellmann's or Dukes. It has bold umami flavor, and four yolks in every bottle — and this makes it rich, thick, and eggy. It is traditionally used in dishes like Japanese egg sandwiches, potato salad, and as a topping for takoyaki, Japanese street food dumplings. But it can also be subbed for regular mayonnaise in nearly any recipe.
Though some may find it too sweet, and others dislike the thicker texture, this mayo has an avid fan base. As one home cook put it on Reddit: "I was a mayo snob, always making my own. Then I found kewpie. Why did this change my life?" Others in the thread agreed, with one adding: "Egg yolk only (no white), a better class of vinegar, a touch of sugar and MSG. Bloody FANTASTIC, isn't it?" If you're also a Kewpie lover, you should know that this is available at Costco in a 24-ounce bottle, so you can easily snag a plentiful supply.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
There's nothing like the delicious crunch of freshly fried shrimp tempura at your favorite Japanese restaurant — but the Kirkland Signature Frozen Tempura Shrimp from Costco gets pretty close. This battered shrimp can be prepared in the oven for an equally tasty, yet less messy, alternative to deep frying. Though you might think this would lead to soggy shrimp, actually, the opposite is true. Once prepared, this shrimp is crunchy, flaky, and not too oily. It's delicious as an appetizer, and also as a topper for ramen or another noodle dishes. It's fast, delicious, and ready in less than 15 minutes.
"Frozen Tempura Shrimp is incredible," began one thread on the Costco subreddit. "Honestly it was so much better than I was expecting. I want to buy it again now," said another user. Dozens of commenters added their praise to that thread, while a fan in another thread added: "Those are the absolute best. I keep them in the freezer and throw 5 or 6 of them in the air fryer when I want shrimp for dinner. The sauce is fantastic."
Gopi Paneer
Paneer is a fresh cheese typically made with cow or buffalo milk. It has a soft texture, and a mild flavor that lends itself well to mixing with other ingredients. It's a staple in Indian cuisine, and is often found in classic dishes like paneer tikki masala, and palak paneer. But it can also be eaten alone, which allows you to really enjoy its natural, subtle flavor.
Costco sells a two-pack of 14-ounce blocks of Gopi brand paneer cheese for about $10. The ultra-convenient packaging allows you to open one, and use it up before moving on to the second block, lowering the risk of mold or spoilage in the meantime. According to reviews, the cheese is firm without being dense, and its texture soaks up flavorful sauces beautifully. It also stays together when fried, which makes this a cheese that comes with high praise, indeed. As one member of an Indian food-focused Facebook group called Euphoric Delights said, "Got the double pack from Costco 3 weeks ago ... It is creamy. I steam it a little before cooking it. I recommend it."